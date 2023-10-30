Rick Barnes on Tennessee basketball's defense vs. Michigan State
Tennessee basketball beat Michigan State 89-88 on Sunday in an exhibition in East Lansing, Michigan.
Tennessee basketball beat Michigan State 89-88 on Sunday in an exhibition in East Lansing, Michigan.
The Titans rookie quarterback earned another start.
The Broncos trolled the Chiefs and TE Travis Kelce by playing the Taylor Swift hit after upsetting the AFC West leaders.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
James Harden has yet to play for the 76ers this season amid his trade request and public feud with Daryl Morey.
Kirk Cousins was one of five starting quarterbacks to be ruled out with an injury in the early wave of games on Sunday.
After the Seminoles, the Atlantic Coast Conference is looking pretty weathered after Week 9.
The once 5-0 49ers head into their bye week at 5-3 and scrambling for answers.
American hockey player Adam Johnson died Saturday after his an errant skate slashed his neck during a professional game in England.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Oklahoma entered Week 9 undefeated, but dropped down four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after losing 38-33 to Kansas.
We saw big name QBs suffer major injuries and a few WRs have massive fantasy performances. Matt Harmon and Scott Piankowski go game by game and provide their instant fantasy reactions and implications from all of the Week 8 action on Sunday.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks down every matchup from the Week 8 Sunday slate.
Wembanyama finished with 11 points (4-of-10 from the field, 0-of-2 from 3), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal but had five turnovers.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Burrow looks healthy after an early-season calf injury, which is huge for the Bengals and their offense. Purdy's struggles, meanwhile, are both symbolic of and interlinked with San Francisco's three-game losing streak.
The Titans' Will Levis threw a beauty of a pass, but was DeAndre Hopkins too open?
The Chiefs were careless with the ball in a rare loss to the Broncos.
Dallas unlocked a dimension it hadn't shown this season in demolishing Los Angeles. It couldn't come at a bigger time so far this season.
P.J. Walker tried to force a throw late on Sunday in Seattle, and was intercepted for the second time in their loss to the Seahawks.
The Chargers flew to a 30-13 win over the Bears on Sunday night.