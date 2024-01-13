Rick Barnes on Tennessee basketball win, Dalton Knecht at Georgia
Tennessee basketball came back from down 11 in the second half to win at Georgia on Saturday.
Tennessee basketball came back from down 11 in the second half to win at Georgia on Saturday.
Antonio Pierce went 3-1 in the AFC West in the final nine games to help the Raiders finish second in the division.
Texans QB C.J. Stroud is just 22 and starting his first career playoff game. Browns QB Joe Flacco is 38 and starting his 16th career playoff game.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.
The Longhorns have locked in their head coach after a Big 12 championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff.
The forecast called for 40-mph winds for the early Sunday game.
The Buckeyes are bringing a ton of key pieces back from their 2023 team.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
A partnership would streamline distribution of the league's game broadcasts while further muddying the waters of ESPN's role in covering the NFL as an objective journalistic enterprise.
It's been nearly a year since an alleged drunken crash killed Georgia player Devin Willock and employee Chandler LeCroy.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
The Browns are the most heavily backed team at BetMGM.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
The Bills' home game on Sunday will be impacted by weather.
The Lions host their first playoff game in 30 years on Sunday night.
Money, pressure and changing circumstances mean we won’t see coaching tenures like Nick Saban's and Bill Belichick's again.
In today's edition: A bonkers Belichick-Saban-Carroll stat, the NBA in Paris, the year of the senior in men's college hoops, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Six of the top 11 teams in the country have now lost to unranked teams in the last 48 hours.
The former U.S. Open champion was playing through terrifying symptoms during most of last season.
Memphis had not granted Mikey Williams permission to play for the Tigers even after the resolution of his criminal case in November.