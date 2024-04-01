What Rick Barnes said about officiating, Zach Edey in Tennessee basketball vs Purdue

DETROIT — Rick Barnes walked toward an official with his arms raised straight in the air in the second half Sunday.

The Tennessee basketball coach was emulating what he believed J.P. Estrella had done defensively on that possession against Purdue center Zach Edey.

It didn’t matter what Barnes thought. A foul was called on Estrella, one of the 16 fouls called on the Vols trying to defend Edey.

“He’s a difficult guy to guard against,” Barnes said. “But he's a difficult guy for referees to officiate, too. I don't care what anybody says: He's a hard guy to do that with because he's a unique guy in terms of how he plays.”

No. 2 seed Tennessee (27-9) lost 72-66 to No. 1-seeded Purdue (33-4) on Sunday in the Elite Eight, falling a game shy of the program’s first Final Four.

Edey, the reigning national player of the year, had 40 points and 16 rebounds. He was 14-for-22 shooting on free throws. He was called for one foul in 39 minutes.

Zach Edey drew 16 fouls against Tennessee basketball and was called for one

Barnes did not blame officiating for Tennessee’s season-ending loss, expressly stating he was not complaining about officiating. He mostly explained what makes Edey hard to guard. The 7-foot-4 center is physical and requires physical defense.

Barnes praised the way that Edey uses his body to create post position. He also credited Edey for his improved footwork in the post.

Barnes called Edey a “very unique player.” He repeatedly stated that “it’s a very hard game to officiate.”

“I think it's hard for officials because there's not many guys like that,” Barnes said. “The game has changed so much through the years. Whether you stay in the lane three seconds or you don't, if you don't ever get out, it really distorts everything.

“I'm not saying he did or he didn't, but watching tape, he's a difficult guy to officiate, I can tell you that.”

Tennessee was called for 25 fouls as a team, while Purdue was called for 12. Edey drew 16. He shot 22 of Purdue's 33 free throws to Tennessee's 11.

Tobe Awaka fouled out for Tennessee in 13 minutes. Estrella had three fouls in 15 minutes, the most for a Vols forward. Jonas Aidoo had three fouls in 10 minutes and barely played in the second half due to ineffective play.

Zach Edey shot 22 free throws as Purdue beat Tennessee basketball

Tennessee knew going in it would have a hard time with Edey, who averaged 24.5 points and 12.1 rebounds entering Sunday.

Edey scored 23 points with 10 rebounds against Tennessee in the Maui Invitational in November. He shot 17 free throws in that game.

BEST YET: This was Tennessee basketball's best season. Appreciate it as such now and always.

As a team, Purdue shot 48 free throws to Tennessee’s 30 in November. Barnes thought more perimeter touch fouls were called in that game and they were not called Sunday. He felt that was correct because he didn’t think they should have been called in the first meeting either.

“Sometimes, it's hard for players to adjust to exactly what's going on because it's a tough game to officiate, especially when you have a unique player like Zach,” Barnes said.

ESTES: Tennessee, Rick Barnes lost, but this March they didn't disappoint. That's the difference. | Estes

Barnes, who was on the NCAA rules committee for five years, believes officials want to get the calls right. But he also thinks the way the game is called has changed. Perimeter contact is more freely allowed, while the more physicality is allowed on the interior. He shared that someone said recently that the college game is more physical than the NBA, which he does not have a problem with.

Barnes also stressed that games are called differently late in the year than it is at the end.

“(Officials) would all say this time of year they want players to decide the game, which they should,” Barnes said. “But there's certain rules that always have to be administered whether or not we like it or not.”

