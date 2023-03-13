Rick Barnes previews 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2023 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will begin Tuesday with the First Four round.

First-round games will tipoff on Thursday.

Tennessee (23-10, 11-7 SEC) is a No. 4 seed in the East region and will play Louisiana (26-7) in Orlando, Florida on Thursday.

Tipoff between the Vols and Louisiana is slated for 9:40 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the first-round matchup.

The Tennessee-Louisiana winner will advance to play the winner between Duke and Oral Roberts.

Tennessee’s basketball history as a No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with media Monday and previewed the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Barnes’ media availability can be watched below.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire