Rick Barnes named Naismith Hall of Fame first time nominee

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes is a first time nominee for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Barnes is one of 15 first time North American nominees.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the pinnacle of our sport,” Barnes said. “This distinction, though, is not just about me, but more about all the wonderful people who have impacted me throughout my coaching journey the last four-plus decades. I want to thank every coach, staff member, administrator, fan and friend who has supported me and the programs I’ve had the joy of working for. But most of all, I want to thank the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching, as well as my family for their unconditional love and for keeping me focused on the Lord and living for the glory of His kingdom.”

Barnes is in his 44th consecutive season as a college basketball coach, including his 37th consecutive campaign as a head coach.

PHOTOS: Rick Barnes through the years

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire