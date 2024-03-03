A Rick Barnes masterclass? Tennessee basketball flexes March might in Alabama win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. − Josiah-Jordan James pursed his lips for a second.

Is this the first time in his Tennessee basketball career he has been able to say with complete certainty that the Vols can weather any storm, play any style, and win any kind of game?

James — the player who has seen more college basketball games than anyone on this team — exhaled and answered.

“Yeah,” James said.

He smiled, the joy of what that means bursting forth. Tennessee gave a little bit of everything, got a little bit from everyone, and cobbled it together into a win with massive meaning. Tennessee controls its destiny for the first outright SEC regular-season title under Rick Barnes, an 81-74 victory against Alabama on Saturday at Coleman Coliseum setting the Vols up for a potentially wonderful final week of conference play.

“It feels great,” James said. “We have a long way to go. I am happy with where we are at right now but we can’t be satisfied with this.”

Tennessee's calling-card defense weathered the storm at Alabama

Start with three words from James when talking about Saturday.

“Rick Barnes masterclass,” James said.

James uttered those words when he found out Tennessee held Alabama to 3-for-21 shooting in the final 14:36. That’s how the Vols won. That is how they stayed in it through two 0-for-10 shooting stretches against an offense as prolific as any in the past decade. They hung their hats on what has made the program elite in the past few seasons.

Jahmai Mashack was the man in the middle of that, hurtling across the court to instinctively intercept a pass he saw coming in the game-swinging sequence. He made a lead-taking 3-pointer seconds prior, but didn't dawdle.

“He might have played his best game since he has been at Tennessee,” Barnes said.

Santiago Vescovi was a monster, stealing the ball often. Zakai Zeigler and James hounded the Crimson Tide, which endured field-goal droughts of 4:20 and 9:03 in the second half. James, Mashack and Zeigler were the staples of the group in the final 14 minutes that battered Alabama. UT held Alabama to 33 second-half points.

Tennessee isn’t a one-trick pony and can play any style

Tennessee has deployed a two-big lineup to great success lately. Barnes had a feeling the Vols would need something different against Alabama — and it needed it early.

The Vols rolled with a five-guard lineup against the Crimson Tide in the first half with Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka picking up two fouls in the first 10 minutes. James played the five. Mashack also did in stretches.

“Whatever it takes, we will do it,” Barnes said. "That has kind of been our thought process. Whatever we’ve got, we’ve got confidence in our team and in our bench. We are going to use them.”

The past four games are the evidence of that. UT won because of the two-big lineup at Missouri. It got its big three playing at an elite level against Texas A&M. It got supernova Dalton Knecht against Auburn to win a shootout.

UT used the two-big lineup and the five-guard lineup Saturday. Its most successful group? Aidoo in the middle with Zeigler, Mashack, and James along with Vescovi or Knecht.

Tennessee's veterans wouldn't let up at Alabama

Zeigler was 3-for-11 on 3-pointers Saturday when he took his 12th. He made it to start an impressive final 8:38. Mashack hit a corner 3-pointer for a 63-62 lead. He bullied Alabama guard Aaron Estrada for a floater.

Zeigler hit another 3-pointer. Knecht dribbled into a midrange jumper. James buried the dagger, a corner 3-pointer for a 75-70 lead. It got at least eight points from seven players, much-needed balance in a 13-point game for Knecht.

“Our older guys were the ones, guys that have been in those type of situations, they were ones that really stayed in there with us and helped us at the end,” Barnes said.

Tennessee got all 42 second-half points from juniors and fifth-year seniors, who took over in a championship-level game. That group weathered the Crimson Tide, hung in, and delivered to put Tennessee in prime position to claim the first title on its goal list this season.

“We’ve got a team,” Barnes said.

And what a team it is.

