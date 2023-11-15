Rick Barnes on Josiah-Jordan James scoring 1,000 points for Tennessee basketball
Josiah-Jordan James eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his Tennessee basketball career against Wofford on Tuesday.
Josiah-Jordan James eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in his Tennessee basketball career against Wofford on Tuesday.
Upsets, brawls, a rough game for Victor Wembanyama. This night had everything.
Hunter Dickinson is the first player to put up at least 20 points and 20 rebounds against Kentucky in the last 25 seasons.
Georgia is a 10-point favorite this week on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers.
“Skinny Bowl I” was highly anticipated everywhere except for the two franchises that have more similarities than differences and their hyped-but-worth-it rookies didn’t exactly light up the night in their first official matchup.
On Tuesday, during an ESPN New York radio interview, Jets WR Garrett Wilson shared some insight from the players' meeting.
Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels were also ejected for starting the brawl.
After a long fight against LIV Golf, and new negotiations for a deal with the league, Rory McIlroy is taking a step back from PGA Tour leadership.
Georgia beat Ole Miss on Saturday.
A Washington judge ruled in favor of Washington State and Oregon State in their case against the outgoing Pac-12 members.
F1 fans, get ready ... to watch golf.
The injury is a blow for a struggling Warriors offense that hasn't seen a player other than Curry score 20 points in a game this season.
Is it time to sell high on one of the NBA's biggest offensive stars? Or is it the perfect time to buy low in fantasy?
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Colorado is 4-6 and has lost six of its last seven games.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Johnson, a 6-foot-7 guard, is averaging only 5.6 minutes per game, with his minutes expected to increase with the coaching change. He could be one of the biggest risers in the 2024 NBA Draft first round.
Seidler purchased the Padres in 2012 and spent aggressively in an effort to bring San Diego its first championship.
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 11 of the fantasy football season!