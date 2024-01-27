Rick Barnes given technical foul in Tennessee basketball vs Vanderbilt, second of season

NASHVILLE - Rick Barnes was given a technical foul in Tennessee basketball against Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Vols coach was given the technical foul following a foul call on guard Zakai Zeigler at the 1:17 mark in the first half. Barnes argued with the officials while one member reviewed the ruling of a goaltend on guard Josiah-Jordan James. The goaltending was overturned after the review.

Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon made both technical free throws and then made both free throws from the original foul call. The Vols trailed 35-26 after the four straight free throws.

On the possession prior, Tennessee's bench was frustrated that Vanderbilt guard Tyrin Lawrence was not called for a travel before he passed to Evan Taylor for a corner 3-pointer.

It was Barnes' second technical foul this season. He also was whistled for a technical foul in Tennessee's loss to Purdue on Nov. 21 in the Maui Invitational. Barnes' technical against Purdue was his first since Jan. 2, 2021, against Alabama.

This story will be updated.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Rick Barnes given technical foul in Tennessee basketball vs Vanderbilt