Rick Barnes explains what makes Dalton Knecht so great for Tennessee basketball
Dalton Knecht had 39 points in Tennessee basketball's win vs. Auburn on Wednesday.
Dalton Knecht had 39 points in Tennessee basketball's win vs. Auburn on Wednesday.
There's no questioning the impact these 10 players have had since arriving at their new schools.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.
Tom Brady is apparently faster now than he was in 2000.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all competing for the Commanders' next stadium.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
The NBA season is rounding toward the final month, so it's time to cut these players for the fantasy stretch run.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
One of the potential models for a new College Football Playoff may be emerging.
ChiefsAholic faces up to 50 years in prison.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
While Williams' compensation is an outlier, it still shows the significant earning power college football players currently enjoy.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.