Rick Barnes discusses Vols’ ‘depth on perimeter’

Tennessee will open its 2023-24 season versus Tennessee Tech on Nov. 6.

Tipoff between the Vols and Golden Eagles is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT in Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Tennessee will play two exhibition contests before opening regular-season play.

The Vols will play at Michigan State on Oct. 29. Tipoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by Big Ten Network.

Tennessee also hosts Lenoir-Rhyne on Oct. 31 in Food City Center at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with media Tuesday.

Barnes discussed how Tennessee has depth on the perimeter in 2023-24.

“The fact is that we have more depth on the perimeter than we have had since we have been here,” Barnes said. “Up to this point, we have shown that we can shoot the ball, but I just know that we have a long way to go defensively. The fact is that these guys have proven to us that they want to work, and they want to be good.”

