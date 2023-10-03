Rick Barnes details Tennessee’s first preseason basketball scrimmage

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with media Tuesday and discussed his team’s first preseason scrimmage, which took place Saturday.

The Vols played a 32-minute scrimmage and Barnes was pleased with the team’s outside shooting.

“Looking at our stat sheet, we made 20 out of 42 threes, with the two teams combined,” Barnes said. “We nave a lot of depth on the perimeter.”

Barnes also discussed Tennessee’s defense in the scrimmage.

“The defense was such that I probably could’ve taken a couple of threes, and I can’t do it anymore,” he said. “We have a long way to go defensively, but these guys want to be good and they want to work.”

Tennessee’s first preseason scrimmage was played with nine scholarship student-athletes.

“We played a 32-minute game and we only had nine guys available,” Barnes said. “We had to use a couple of walk-ons who are excited just to be part of our team.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire