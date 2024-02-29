Rick Barnes on Dalton Knecht's 39-point game for Tennessee basketball vs. Auburn
Tennessee basketball beat Auburn 92-84 on Wednesday behind 39 points from Dalton Knecht
Tennessee basketball beat Auburn 92-84 on Wednesday behind 39 points from Dalton Knecht
There's no questioning the impact these 10 players have had since arriving at their new schools.
The Hornets are stealing Jeff Peterson away from the Nets.
The Clippers blew a 21-point lead against the Lakers, but zoom out and you'll see they are still the more stable franchise in Los Angeles.
Clark could pass Pistol Pete in her next game.
D.C., Maryland and Virginia are all competing for the Commanders' next stadium.
LeBron James. Dwyane Wade. Chris Bosh. Chris Paul? The Heat nearly got them all, according to two of them.
The Gold Plan is being put into action.
Jim McIngvale got Houston at +750 to win the tournament.
In a scene you'd never have expected even a few years ago, Clark Hunt answered questions about the F- grade he received ... from his own team. Welcome to a new era in the NFL.
Let's dive into the nitty gritty of the best and worst of the buzziest items graded.
The $325 million man got some ugly swings in his first outing in Dodger Blue.
A call being wrong isn't enough for the NBA to grant a protest such as the Knicks'.
It's the second significant raise for Leipold in the last 15 months.
The 2021 No. 2 overall pick did not live up to expectations in New York.
With an injury and the Trojans' struggles this season, the former top recruit's USC career hasn't gone according to plan so far. But he's now back on the court and learning to roll with the punches.
Will Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren give Red Bull a run in 2024?
KU's previous loss to an unranked team at home took place in 2018.
Woodard is the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history, but it’s a record that has sadly been left in the shadows.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine has some questions about who the New Orleans Pelicans are and what their future holds, so he invited Shamit Dua from In the N.O. to come on and try and explain.
The Titans are ready to move forward with Tyjae Spears as their top running back.