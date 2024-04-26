Rick Armstrong’s Aurora-Elgin area softball rankings and player of the week

With a logjam at the top, West Aurora and Bartlett enter the rankings. St. Charles East’s Hayden Sujack is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Thursday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. St. Charles East 14-5 (1)

Senior pitcher Grace Hautzinger comes through with three wins, a no-hitter and 37 strikeouts.

2. St. Charles North 10-2 (2)

Junior pitcher Paige Murray strikes out 10, hands Lake Park first DuKane Conference loss 6-4.

3. Oswego 14-7 (3)

Sophomore pitcher Jaelynn Anthony blanks Joliet West 2-0 on two hits while striking out 10.

4. South Elgin 15-7 (4)

Loyola-bound junior pitcher Anna Kiel throws no-hitter vs. Larkin with 10 strikeouts in 10-0 win.

5. Bartlett 13-7 (NR)

Junior pitcher Christina Stankus notches 100th strikeout of season in 11-1 win over Fenton.

6. Newark 18-2 (6)

A parade. Shortstop Ryan Williams and pitcher Kodi Rizzo, both seniors, each have six homers.

7. Aurora Central Catholic 17-3 (7)

Junior pitcher Kate Gambro (6-0) adds two hits, two RBIs in 7-3 win over De La Salle.

8. Metea Valley 11-8 (5)

Senior center fielder Reese Valha hits three home runs in 19-7 win over Waubonsie Valley.

9. Yorkville 11-9 (9)

Ellie Fox delivers with home run as Foxes dedicate new field in 13-2 win vs. Plainfield Central.

10. West Aurora 10-8 (NR)

Junior infielder Keira Hayton hits first career home run in 10-0 win over Plainfield East.

Player of the Week

Sophomore outfielder Hayden Sujack paces St. Charles East to four wins with nine hits, including three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs.