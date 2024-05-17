Rick Armstrong’s Aurora-Elgin area softball rankings and player of the week

Metea Valley makes the biggest move up the rankings, while Hampshire’s Bria Riebel is the player of the week.

Top 10

With records through Thursday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Oswego 23-9 (1)

Senior shortstop Maddie Hernandez hits a home run in 14-9 win over Oswego East.

2. St. Charles East 18-12 (2)

Sophomore slugger Lexi Majkszak homers but Saints lose 5-3 to Wheaton Warrenville South.

3. St. Charles North 18-6 (3)

Senior catcher Skyla Ritter smacks three hits, including triple, in 10-0 win over West Chicago.

4. South Elgin 21-9 (4)

Senior first baseman Madison Hunt gets three hits to power Storm past Glenbard South 10-0.

5. Bartlett 21-10 (5)

Milestone. Coach Jim Wolfsmith earns 450th win, 15-0 vs. Fenton, to rank 46th in state history.

6. Metea Valley 16-12 (10)

Senior outfielder Reese Valha triples twice as Mustangs take DVC Tournament title at NIU.

7. Newark 23-4 (7)

Senior pitcher Kodi Rizzo strikes out 19 and pitches no-hitter in 8-0 win over Yorkville Christian.

8. Aurora Central Catholic 23-5 (8)

Junior catcher Sophia Delgado drives in four runs in 14-0 win over Regina Dominican.

9. Hampshire 19-12 (9)

Junior third baseman Chloe Van Horn hits fifth homer of season in 12-2 win over Geneva.

10. Yorkville 17-15 (6)

Senior first baseman Jensen Krantz, a Purdue recruit, homers in 6-0 win over Plainfield North.

Player of the Week

Junior shortstop Bria Riebel, a South Dakota State recruit, hits two doubles, a grand slam, scores three runs and also drives in seven for Hampshire during a 12-2 win over Geneva.