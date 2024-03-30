Richmond Xfinity Series results: Chandler Smith wins

RICHMOND, Va. — Chandler Smith has won his second straight Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway after a dominant final stage.

Aric Almirola finished second. Corey Heim, Taylor Gray and Jesse Love rounded out the top five. This was the first Toyota 1-2-3-4 finish since Dover in 2012.

Almirola had the dominant car during the first two stages but it was the defending Richmond winner who capitalized during the final stage. Smith took the lead on Lap 191 and remained at the front of the pack for the remainder of the race. He won by more than four seconds.

Smith scored his sixth top-10 finish of the season and his second win in the last three races. He now ties Austin Hill for the most Xfinity wins this season. Smith and Hill are the only full-time drivers with Xfinity wins this season.

Stage 1 winner: Aric Almirola

Stage 2 winner: Aric Almirola

Who had a good race: Almirola led a race-high 95 laps. He won the first two stages and finished second. ... Taylor Gray made his Xfinity debut with Joe Gibbs Racing and ran inside the top 10 all race. He finished third. ... Bubba Pollard started on the last row of the race after an issue in qualifying. He worked his way inside the top 10 during the final stage and finished sixth.

Who had a bad race: Brandon Jones started second but finished 37th after an oil line blew on Lap 43. This was his first DNF of the season. ... Ryan Vargas, making his second Xfinity start of the season, exited the race after a fire in his No. 32 Chevrolet. He finished 38th. ... Sheldon Creed struggled during the first stage of the race. A right rear brake issue then ended his day on Lap 116. This was Creed's third finish of 26th or worse in the past four races. ... Sam Mayer finished top five in the first two stages. Contact with Taylor Gray on pit road led to a flat tire at the start of the final stage. Mayer fell multiple laps down after pitting for left side tires. ... Joey Gase spun into the outside wall after contact from Dawson Cram. He finished 33rd after throwing his bumper cover at Cram's car.

Next: The Xfinity season continues with a Saturday night race at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1).