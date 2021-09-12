Richmond winners and losers

Here is a look at the winners and losers from Richmond Raceway:

WINNERS

Joe Gibbs Racing — Had it not been for a pit road speeding penalty late in the race by Kyle Busch, JGR likely would have finished 1-2-3-4. Instead, it got a 1-2-3 finish with Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell.

Martin Truex Jr. — He hadn’t won a race since Mother’s Day. Now he’s on to the second round.

Chase Elliott — Rallied from slow pit stop after he backed up the car, thinking he was outside his pit stall, and the car went off the jack. He went on to finish fourth.

Kyle Larson — He scored enough points to advance to the next round. He’ll have no pressure next weekend at Bristol.

Ross Chastain — Overcame two pit road penalties to finish seventh, highest among non-playoff drivers.

Noah Gragson — His victory in Saturday afternoon’s Xfinity race gives him back-to-back wins in the series.

LOSERS

Kurt Busch — Tire went down and sent his car into the wall while running third. The result is that he finished last and sits on the cutline, holding the spot only because he owns the tiebreaker on Alex Bowman.

Michael McDowell — Had three pit road speeding penalties on the way to a 28th-place finish.

