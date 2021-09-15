Richmond winner Martin Truex Jr. starts first at Bristol
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Martin Truex Jr. will lead the field to green at Bristol after he won at Richmond.
Truex joined teammate Denny Hamlin in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday night when he took the checkered flag for his third Richmond win in the last five races there. Hamlin won the first race of the playoffs at Darlington.
Hamlin will start second while Joey Logano starts third, Chase Elliott starts fourth and Kyle Larson starts fifth. Larson is also locked into the second round of the playoffs.
Saturday night's race at Bristol (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) is the final race of the first round of the Cup Series playoffs. Twelve of the 16 playoff drivers will advance to the second round and there's currently a tie for the 12th and final spot.
Both Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman enter the race with 2,053 points. Busch has the tiebreaker because he has the highest finish in the round.
Here's how the playoff standings look entering Bristol.
Playoff standings
1. Kyle Larson (clinched)
2. Denny Hamlin (clinched)
3. Martin Truex Jr. (clinched)
4. Joey Logano, 2,093 points
5. Ryan Blaney, 2,081
6. Kevin Harvick, 2,078
7. Chase Elliott, 2,072
8. Christopher Bell, 2,070
9. Brad Keselowski, 2,066
10. Kyle Busch, 2,061
11. Aric Almirola, 2,056
12. Kurt Busch, 2,053
13. Alex Bowman, 2,053
14. Tyler Reddick, 2,048
15. William Byron, 2,035
16. Michael McDowell, 2,015
Bristol starting lineup
1. Martin Truex Jr.
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Joey Logano
4. Chase Elliott
5. Kyle Larson
6. Christopher Bell
7. Ryan Blaney
8. Kevin Harvick
9. Kyle Busch
10. Brad Keselowski
11. Alex Bowman
12. Aric Almirola
13. Tyler Reddick
14. William Byron
15. Kurt Busch
16. Michael McDowell
17. Ross Chastain
18. Austin Dillon
19. Matt DiBenedetto
20. Chase Briscoe
21. Daniel Suarez
22. Erik Jones
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
24. Ryan Newman
25. Chris Buescher
26. Cole Custer
27. Ryan Preece
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Justin Haley
30. Anthony Alfredo
31. Corey LaJoie
32. BJ McLeod
33. Josh Bilicki
34. Quin Houff
35. JJ Yeley
36. Garrett Smithley
37. James Davison
38. David Starr