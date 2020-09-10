Richmond Raceway hosts its first NASCAR races of the season and the track’s weekend schedule will be busy with a Truck race, two Xfinity races and a Cup playoff race.

The Richmond weekend schedule begins with Thursday night’s Truck race. That marks the track’s first Truck race since 2005. The Xfinity Series races Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The Cup Series races Saturday night. No fans will be permitted at any of the races.

Richmond was to have hosted NASCAR races in the spring but those events were realigned because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is the Richmond weekend schedule:

(All times Eastern)

Thursday, Sept. 10

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Truck Series haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

12 – 7 p.m. — Truck Series garage access screening

12 p.m. — Truck garage opens

12:30 – 1 p.m. — Truck rookie meeting (teleconference)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

5 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

7:50 p.m. — Truck Series drivers report to their vehicles

8 p.m. — Truck race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

10:30 p.m. — Truck haulers exit

Friday, Sept. 11

10:30 a.m – 12:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers enter (screening in progress)

12:30 – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage access (screening in progress)

12:30 – 11 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

3:30 p.m. — Cup rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4 p.m. — Cup driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

6:40 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to cars

7 p.m. — Xfinity race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday, Sept. 12

7 a.m. – 1 p.m. — Xfinity garage access screening in progress

7 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

9 – 10 a.m. — Xfinity haulers exit

10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Cup haulers enter (screening & equipment unload)

12:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage access screening in progress

12:30 p.m. — Cup garage opens

1:50 p.m. — Xfinity drivers report to cars

2 p.m. — Xfinity race; 250 laps/187.5 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity haulers enter pit road (equipment loading)

7:20 p.m. — Cup drivers report to cars

7:30 p.m. — Cup race; 400 laps/300 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

11:30 p.m. — Cup haulers exit

