John Hunter Nemechek led 114 of 250 laps on the way to winning Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway.

Nemechek’s victory gives Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth win in a row.

Team owner Kyle Busch finished second to Nemechek. Tyler Ankrum placed third and was followed by Chandler Smith and Johnny Sauter.

Richmond Truck race results

