Richmond Senior 4-star SG Paul McNeil commits to NC State

NC State is keeping North Carolina’s top shooting guard recruit in-state.

On Sunday, Richmond Senior (NC) 2024 four-star shooting guard Paul Mcneil announced his commitment to Wolfpack basketball.

McNeil (6-foot-6, 185 pounds) had a sensational season last year as a Sophomore, filling out the stat sheet in every conceivable way. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 24.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He was efficient, too – shooting 49% from the floor, 81% from the line and 31% from three.

Going by the 247Sports composite rankings, McNeil is No. 26 in the nation, No. 6 among shooting guards in his class and No. 3 overall in the state.

According to On3, 15 other schools made McNeil offers, including national powerhouses Kansas, Kentucky and UCLA.

More basketball stories

Basketball Without Borders all-star weekend camp returns

Chauncey Billups using NBA experience at BWB Africa camp

NFHS Network’s top-10 weekly highlights

USA TODAY Sports Super 25 rankings

Live-Stream High School Sports: NFHS Network

Story originally appeared on High School Sports