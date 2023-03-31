The NASCAR Xfinity Series season has been an “alternate” one for driver Austin Hill.

Starting with a victory in the Daytona International Speedway season opener, Hill has won every other race, also scoring at Las Vegas and Atlanta. If that trend holds, Hill will win Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway after finishing 37th last week because of engine trouble at Circuit of the Americas.

Hill leads the points standings entering Richmond. Second is Riley Herbst, who has two top-five runs this year.

Details for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Richmond Raceway

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 1:08 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled at 1:15 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 6 a.m. … The invocation will be given by Kaulig Racing President Chris Rice at 1 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Nashville recording artist Celeste Kellogg at 1:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 250 laps (187 miles) on the .750-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 75. Stage 2 ends at Lap 150.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 1 p.m. … NASCAR RaceDay airs at noon on FS1. … Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. and can be heard at mrn.com. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground — Mostly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of race.

LAST TIME: Ty Gibbs won last April’s Xfinity race at Richmond by .116 of a second over John Hunter Nemechek. Sam Mayer was third.

Read more about NASCAR

Friday 5: Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell on path to be NASCAR’s next... Smokin’: Winston fueled NASCAR for 33 years Dr. Diandra: Data points to speed as key to breaking Blaney’s losing...

Richmond NASCAR Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather originally appeared on NBCSports.com