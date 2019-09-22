Richmond NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr wins despite being sent spinning
Martin Truex Jr survived a spin to win the 2019 NASCAR Cup season's second race at Richmond, taking his second victory in a row and his sixth this year.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who also won the track's April Cup round, was tagged by Ricky Stenhouse Jr in the final stage and sent spinning, but only dropped from first to third.
Stenhouse was a lap down at the time after making a green flag pitstop, and locked his brakes and made contract with Truex.
The erstwhile leader quickly recovered and then had a tense battle with team-mate Kyle Busch towards the end of the stage, but lapped traffic aided Truex in building a gap.
In a race dominated by Toyota's top team, JGR cars locked out the top four finishing positions and won every stage - Truex claiming the first stage and Busch the second, making this the first race at Richmond that a stage winner has gone on to win since the format was introduced.
JGR cars led 310 laps out of 400, with the only other driver to spend time at the front being Penske's Brad Keselowski.
NEWS UPDATE: Jones thrown out of fourth place
The polesitter led 54 laps at the start of the race, and returned to lead another 36 circuits in the final stage after returning to the fore during a post-caution pitstop.
Having failed to stick with Truex as the pair navigated traffic Busch finished in second, 2.6 seconds adrift, while Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones completed Gibbs' top-four lockout.
After his strong early run, Keselowski finished in fifth, ahead of Ryan Newman - who secured his second-best result of the season with sixth.
The Roush Fenway driver ran as high as third during the third stage but couldn't compete with the dominant Toyotas.
Kyle Larson was seventh, ahead of Kevin Harvick. Although he started from the front row of the grid, Stewart-Haas driver Harvick only featured at the very front of the field in the opening few laps but did remain in the top 10 all night.
Clint Bowyer finished behind his SHR team-mate in ninth, while Daniel Suarez in a third SHR entry completed the top 10 and was the highest-place non-playoff driver.
While he didn't claim a top-10 finish, Joey Logano was the final playoff driver on the lead lap in 12th. Chase Elliott was the first post-season driver a lap down in 14th.
Among the other playoff contenders, Aric Almirola, Ryan Blaney and Kurt Busch filled 17th to 19th positions, while Hendrick pairing Alex Bowman and William Byron were 24th and 25th respectively in what was a difficult evening for the multi-championship-winning team.
Other than stage ending cautions, there was only three yellow flag periods - one for Bowman spinning following a retaliatory push from Austin Dillion, another for backmarker Reed Sorensen making contact with the wall amid brake problems and the last for Truex's spin.
Following the second playoff race at Richmond, Kyle Busch and Harvick have secured their place in the 'round of eight', regardless of what happens at the Charlotte Motor Speedway 'Roval' next weekend, while Truex's place in the next round had already been secured with his win at Las Vegas last week.
Bowman, Jones, Bowyer and Kurt Busch are the drivers currently on course to be eliminated after the next race.
Race result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
2
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
3
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
4
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
400
5
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
400
6
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
400
7
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
400
8
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
400
9
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
400
10
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
400
11
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
400
12
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
400
13
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
399
14
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
399
15
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
399
16
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
399
17
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
399
18
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
398
19
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
398
20
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
397
21
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
397
22
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
396
23
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
396
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
396
25
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
396
26
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
396
27
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
395
28
Landon Cassill
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
395
29
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
395
30
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
394
31
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
393
32
Austin Theriault
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
392
33
J.J. Yeley
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
391
34
Spencer Boyd
Rick Ware Racing
Chevrolet
388
35
Quin Houff
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
384
36
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
265
37
Reed Sorenson
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
233
38
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
400
