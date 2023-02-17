Richmond men's basketball coach Chris Mooney to miss rest of season after he undergoes heart surgery

Chris Mooney has been Richmond's head coach since 2005. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Richmond men's basketball will be without head coach Chris Mooney for the rest of the season after the school announced that he will undergo heart surgery next week. He will have a procedure to remove an aneurysm in his ascending aorta, the school said. Assistant head coach Peter Thomas will serve as interim head coach while Mooney recovers.

"The University of Richmond and Spider Athletics are committed to doing everything possible to support Chris on his path to a full recovery," Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hardt said. "Our main focus is ensuring that Chris has the time and space to prioritize his health and his family during this period. We look forward to having Chris back on campus leading Spider Basketball when he is fully recovered and ready to resume his duties."

Mooney has coached the Spiders since 2005 and is the winningest coach in school history, with 325 victories. He led Richmond to an Atlantic-10 championship in 2022 and a first-round upset over fifth-seeded Iowa in the NCAA tournament. The Spiders have made two other tournament appearances during Mooney's tenure: a first-round loss to Saint Mary's (Calif.) in 2010 and a semifinal loss to Kansas in 2011 after wins over Vanderbilt and Morehead State.

The Spiders fell to fourth-seeded Providence in the second round last year. This season, the Spiders sit 13-14 and 11th in the A-10 with a 6-8 conference record.