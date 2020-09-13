Brad K: Richmond win earns spot in Round of 12

Virginia’s Richmond Raceway was the site of all three NASCAR events this past week. The CUP Series ran their second Playoff race. The XFINITY Series pulled Double-duty with two races. The Gander Outdoors Trucks featured their final regular season race that determined the drivers heading into the GOT Playoffs Round of 10 to contend for the championship.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sat, Sep 12, Federated Auto Parts 400 - Richmond Raceway - 400 laps.
- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday night’s event. Joey Logano (#22 Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #3 Austin Dillon, #88 Alex Bowman, #24 William Byron, #18 Kyle Busch, #11 Denny Hamlin, #1 Kurt Busch, #2 Brad Keselowski and #10 Aric Almirola, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps.
- Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) scored his 34th victory in 405 NCS races. This is his 4th victory and 20th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 12th top-10 finish in 22 races at Richmond. Martin Truex Jr. (2nd) posted his 12th top-10 finish in 29 Richmond races. It is his 18th top-10 finish in 2020. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 finish in 23 races at Richmond. Polesitter Kevin Harvick led 41 laps and finished 7th. Tyler Reddick (11th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 21 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 12th). Next on the NCS schedule: Sat, Sep 19, Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 500 laps.
CUP Playoffs - Round of 16 (G/L):
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Brad Keselowski +1
4. Joey Logano -1
5. Martin Truex Jr. +1
6. Austin Dillon +2
7. Chase Elliott
8. Alex Bowman -3
9. Kyle Busch +1
10. Aric Almirola +2
11. Kurt Busch
12. Clint Bowyer +1
------------------------
- After the next race (Bristol), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27.
------------------------
13. William Byron -4
14. Cole Custer
15. Matt DiBenedetto
16. Ryan Blaney
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) - Race 1
Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader at Richmond Raceway
Fri, Sep 11, Go Bowling 250 - 250 laps.
- Ross Chastain (#10 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Friday night’s event. Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #20 Harrison Burton, #9 Noah Gragson, #98 Chase Briscoe, #39 Ryan Sieg, #22 Austin Cindric, #18 Riley Herbst, #1 Michael Annett and #11 Justin Haley, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on a random draw.
- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 13th victory in 330 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 9th top-10 finish in 19 races at Richmond. Justin Haley (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three Richmond races and his 15th top-10 finish in 2020. CUP Series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 20th top-10 finish in 23 NXS races at Richmond. Polesitter Ross Chastain led 39 laps and finished 5th. Riley Herbst (10th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Austin Cindric (finished 4th) leads the point standings by 67 points over Chase Briscoe (finished 11th). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Sep 12, Race 2: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 - 250 laps.
TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):
1. Austin Cindric
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Ross Chastain
4. Noah Gragson
5. Justin Haley +1
6. Justin Allgaier +1
7. Harrison Burton -2
8. Michael Annett +1
9. Brandon Jones -1
10. Riley Herbst
11. Ryan Sieg
12. Brandon Brown
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) - Race 2
Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader - Richmond Raceway
Sat, Sep 12, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 - 250 laps.
- Tommy Joe Martins (#44 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Saturday’s event. Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #5 Matt Mills, #39 Ryan Sieg, #98 Chase Briscoe, #18 Riley Herbst, #21 Kaz Grala, #9 Noah Gragson, #1 Michael Annett and #02 Brett Moffitt, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set base on Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 finishing order with the top 14 inverted. Since Kyle Busch’s #54 was not entered in both NXS events, the top 15 were inverted.
- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 14th victory in 331 NXS races. This is his 3rd victory and 14th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 10th top-10 finish in 20 races at Richmond. Allgaier becomes the 2nd driver in series history to win consecutive races on consecutive days at the same track; joining Austin Cindric (Kentucky, 2020). Jeb Burton (2nd) posted his 1st top-10 finish in five Richmond races and his 4th top-10 finish in 2020. Ross Chastain (3d) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in 11 races at Richmond. Polesitter Tommy Joe Martins finished 26th. Harrison Burton (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. This was Chevrolet's 27th victory at Richmond Raceway in the NXS - series-most. Austin Cindric (finished 10th and also clinched the 2020 NXS regular season Championship) leads the point standings by 71 points over Chase Briscoe (finished 16th). Next on the NXS schedule: Fri, Sep 18, Food City 300 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 300 laps.
TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (no change in order from Friday’s race):
1. Austin Cindric
2. Chase Briscoe
3. Ross Chastain
4. Noah Gragson
5. Justin Haley
6. Justin Allgaier
7. Harrison Burton
8. Michael Annett
9. Brandon Jones
10. Riley Herbst
11. Ryan Sieg
12. Brandon Brown
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)
Thu, Sep 10, ToyotaCare 250 - Richmond Raceway - 250 laps.
- Austin Hill (#16 Toyota Tundra) started from the pole for Thursday night’s event. Ben Rhodes (#99 Ford F-150) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #18 Christian Eckes, #23 Brett Moffitt, #98 Grant Enfinger, #19 Derek Kraus, #4 Raphael Lessard, #38 Todd Gilliland, #21 Zane Smith and #88 Matt Crafton, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.
- Grant Enfinger (#98 Ford F-150), making his Richmond Raceway track debut, scored his 5th victory in 99 GOT races. This is his 3rd victory and 9th top-10 finish in 2020. Matt Crafton (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in six Richmond races. It is his 9th top-10 finish in 2020. Ben Rhodes (3rd) was also making his his Richmond Raceway track debut. Zane Smith (11th) was the highest finishing ROTY). Polesitter Austin Hill led 65 laps and finished 8th. Hill has won the 2020 NASCAR Gander Trucks Regular Season Championship. Tyler Ankrum and Todd Gilliland have clinched the last two spots in the 2020 Gander Truck Playoffs. Next up for the GOT: Thu, Sep 17, UNOH 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
GOT Playoffs - Round of 10:
Reseeding order based on regular season stage wins, race wins, points, etc.
1. Sheldon Creed
2. Zane Smith
3. Austin Hill
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Brett Moffitt
6. Ben Rhodes
7. Matt Crafton
8. Christian Eckes
------------------------
- After the next 3 races (Bristol, Las Vegas and Talladega), the bottom 2 will not advance to the GOT Playoffs - Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 16.
------------------------
9. Todd Gilliland
10. Tyler Ankrum
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series: Sat, Sep 12, Royal Truck & Trailer 200 - Toledo Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Sam Mayer - P1: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Bret Holmes
Next: Thu, Sep 17, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps. (COMBO)
ARCA Menards East: Sat, Sep 12, Royal Truck & Trailer 200 - Toledo Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Sam Mayer - P1: Sam Mayer - Points Leader: Sam Mayer
Next: Thu, Sep 17, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps. (COMBO)
ARCA Menards West: Sat, Aug 22, ENEOS 150 - Colorado National Speedway - 150 laps (+3 OT).
Winner: Jesse Love - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Jesse Love
Next: Not yet announced.
Whelen Modified Tour: Sat, Sep 12, Musket 200 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Bobby Santos III - P1: Andy Seuss - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore
Next: Sat, Sep 26, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - Stafford Speedway - 150 laps.
Pinty's Series: Sat, Sep 12 - Season-ending DoubleHeader at Jukasa Motor Speedway - 125 laps each.
Race 1: Motomaster 125 Winner: Jason Hathaway
Race 2: Pinty’s 125 Winner: D.J. Kennington
2020 Pinty’s FanCave Challenge Champion (replaced Pinty’s Championship): Jason Hathaway
Peak Mexico Series: Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader at Autodrome Miguel E Abed, Puebla
Race 1 Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr.
Race 2 Winner: Abraham Calderon - Points Leader: Ruben Rovelo
Next: Sat, Oct 3, at The Autodromo de Queretaro, Mexico
Track Details
Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro, Mexico
Autodromo Miguel E. Abed - 1.25-mile oval - Puebla, Mexico
Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile concrete oval - Bristol, Tennessee
Colorado National Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Dacono, Colorado
Jukasa Motor Speedway - 0.625-mile oval - Hagersville, Ontario
Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas
Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada
New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire
Richmond Raceway - 0.75-mile oval - Richmond, Virginia
Stafford Motor Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama
Toledo Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Toledo, Ohio