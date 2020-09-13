Brad K: Richmond win earns spot in Round of 12

Virginia’s Richmond Raceway was the site of all three NASCAR events this past week. The CUP Series ran their second Playoff race. The XFINITY Series pulled Double-duty with two races. The Gander Outdoors Trucks featured their final regular season race that determined the drivers heading into the GOT Playoffs Round of 10 to contend for the championship.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sat, Sep 12, Federated Auto Parts 400 - Richmond Raceway - 400 laps.

- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday night’s event. Joey Logano (#22 Mustang) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #3 Austin Dillon, #88 Alex Bowman, #24 William Byron, #18 Kyle Busch, #11 Denny Hamlin, #1 Kurt Busch, #2 Brad Keselowski and #10 Aric Almirola, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps.

- Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) scored his 34th victory in 405 NCS races. This is his 4th victory and 20th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 2nd victory and 12th top-10 finish in 22 races at Richmond. Martin Truex Jr. (2nd) posted his 12th top-10 finish in 29 Richmond races. It is his 18th top-10 finish in 2020. Joey Logano (3rd) earned his 13th top-10 finish in 23 races at Richmond. Polesitter Kevin Harvick led 41 laps and finished 7th. Tyler Reddick (11th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 21 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 12th). Next on the NCS schedule: Sat, Sep 19, Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 500 laps.

CUP Playoffs - Round of 16 (G/L):

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski +1

4. Joey Logano -1

5. Martin Truex Jr. +1

6. Austin Dillon +2

7. Chase Elliott

8. Alex Bowman -3

9. Kyle Busch +1

10. Aric Almirola +2

11. Kurt Busch

12. Clint Bowyer +1

------------------------

- After the next race (Bristol), the bottom 4 will not advance to the CUP Playoffs Round of 12 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on September 27.

------------------------

13. William Byron -4

14. Cole Custer

15. Matt DiBenedetto

16. Ryan Blaney

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) - Race 1

Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader at Richmond Raceway

Fri, Sep 11, Go Bowling 250 - 250 laps.

- Ross Chastain (#10 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Friday night’s event. Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #20 Harrison Burton, #9 Noah Gragson, #98 Chase Briscoe, #39 Ryan Sieg, #22 Austin Cindric, #18 Riley Herbst, #1 Michael Annett and #11 Justin Haley, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on a random draw.

- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) scored his 13th victory in 330 NXS races. This is his 2nd victory and 13th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 9th top-10 finish in 19 races at Richmond. Justin Haley (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in three Richmond races and his 15th top-10 finish in 2020. CUP Series regular Kyle Busch (3rd) posted his 20th top-10 finish in 23 NXS races at Richmond. Polesitter Ross Chastain led 39 laps and finished 5th. Riley Herbst (10th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Austin Cindric (finished 4th) leads the point standings by 67 points over Chase Briscoe (finished 11th). Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Sep 12, Race 2: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 - 250 laps.

TOP 12 - NXS Playoff Contenders (G/L):

1. Austin Cindric

2. Chase Briscoe

3. Ross Chastain

4. Noah Gragson

5. Justin Haley +1

6. Justin Allgaier +1

7. Harrison Burton -2

8. Michael Annett +1

9. Brandon Jones -1

10. Riley Herbst

11. Ryan Sieg

12. Brandon Brown

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) - Race 2

Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader - Richmond Raceway

Sat, Sep 12, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250 - 250 laps.

- Tommy Joe Martins (#44 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Saturday’s event. Brandon Jones (#19 Toyota Supra) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #5 Matt Mills, #39 Ryan Sieg, #98 Chase Briscoe, #18 Riley Herbst, #21 Kaz Grala, #9 Noah Gragson, #1 Michael Annett and #02 Brett Moffitt, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set base on Friday night’s Go Bowling 250 finishing order with the top 14 inverted. Since Kyle Busch’s #54 was not entered in both NXS events, the top 15 were inverted.