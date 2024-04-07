Richmond Heights vs. Hiland boys basketball: Three-peat complete, Spartans win Division IV state title, 62-35

Mar. 24—DAYTON — The air keeps getting rarer for Richmond Heights.

The Spartans won the Divison IV state championship for the third consecutive season with a 62-35 victory over Berlin Hiland on March 24. The Spartans are the fourth team in state history to win three straight championships, joining Cincinnati North College Hill (2005-2007), Columbus Wehrle (1988-1990) and Dayton Stivers (1928-30).

Hiland raced to a 5-0 lead with a 3-pointer from Nick Wigton and an Alex Miller layup. Richmond Heights responded with a 10-0 run to take the lead for good. Even with the early runs, both teams struggled shooting as they were both under 40% from the field.

With shots not falling early, the Spartans turned up their defensive intensity. They had 10 of their 12 points off of turnovers in the first quarter and pushed the transition pace after every turnover they created.

Coach Quentin Rogers was blunt with his team at halftime, as Richmond Heights used three minutes of the break before the team was back on the floor.

"We told them to pick it up in so many words," Rogers said. "We started off slow and credit to Hiland, they came to play. We picked up the intensity a little bit. We wanted to have the tempo in our pace. That was what we did with the second half, sped them up and controlled the turnovers."

The message was clear as the Spartans forced 16 turnovers and had 28 points off of those turnovers. Richmond Heights held Hiland to six field goals in the second half.

The Spartans' identity has been on the defensive end all season, and Rogers knew it was going to be the difference-maker in the state final.

With Mike McWilliams and De'Erick Barber, who have a nose for the ball, leading the press, Rogers was confident in the defensive performance.

"About 85% of our practices are defense," Rogers said. "Eventually it's going to come down to that. We want to make sure that we can defend and be versatile with our defense. We need to have that discipline on the floor at all times."

The run for the Spartans came in the third quarter and started with a pair of dunks from Jeremy Wilson and 3-pointers from Demarris Winters and Dorian Jones. It was a 10-4 run to open the quarter.

They also finished the quarter on a 9-0 run with three Winters scores and a Jones dunk.

Over the past three seasons, the players have emphasized the working together and playing unselfishly. The Spartans had Winters lead the way with 19 points, followed by Jones with 13 and Hosea Steele with 12, all in the first half.

"It's become normal playing with each other," Winters said. "Dorian and I have played together for years, he finds me, I find him, we can both make it happen. We had to have a short-term memory when it came to going from the semifinal and final. Coach emphasized smelling blood late in the game, and working when the other team was tired and we can go on runs like that."

A 9-2 run to start the fourth was capped with a Jones dunk off of an inbound from Barber and pushed the lead to 29 points.

The unselfish play has been an added help for the Spartans and Jones knows that having the extra work together has allowed for them to put their name on a short list in OHSAA history.

"We grew up together and it's been a long journey on the court," Jones said. "We've been brothers from the start. Having that brotherhood together, it really helped us today being able to find each other when we didn't have a look. We quickly moved on from the win over Russia and refocus on this one."

Jones, Winters and Barber will be back for another season together, and sophomore TJ Crumble will also be back to try to make history as the only team to win four straight. Seniors Steele and Wilson finish their careers as three-time champs.

Steele played a large part in the Spartans' transition game in his two seasons with the team.

He knows that while the Spartans have key pieces graduating, they will have just as strong players to fill those roles next season.

"We work a lot in transition and work a lot of different looks depending on who's pushing the break," Steele said. "It's a blessing to be going out with three championships. These guys around me were great to play with and I couldn't have asked for better teammates to end my high school career."

Hiland was led by Nick Wigton with 16 points.

THE SCORE

Richmond Heights 62, Berlin Hiland 35