Richmond Heights' Josiah Harris announces transfer to University of Akron

Apr. 16—Josiah Harris did not spend much time in the transfer portal.

The Richmond Heights graduate announced April 15 he was coming home to play more college basketball and extend his impressive academic career, and he meant it.

Harris — who spent the last two seasons playing for the West Virginia men's basketball team while earning his Bachelor's and Master's degrees during that time — will play next season for the Akron Zips. He submitted his name into the transfer portal April 8.

"I'm coming home," Harris tweeted on April 15 with a graphic showing his in an Akron Zips uniform.

Coach John Groce is getting a 6-foot-7 swingman who was a standout during his time at Richmond Heights. As a senior, he was a 2022 finalist for the Clark Kellogg Award when he averaged 19.7 points and 10.5 rebounds while leading the Spartans to the Division IV state final four.

Harris — who will start the 2024-25 campaign with two years of eligibility remaining — has yet to reach those type of numbers in college. In 32 games this past season for the Mountaineers, Harris averaged five points and four rebounds, and shot 51% from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

The timing of Harris' arrival at Akron might prove to be a case of perfect timing.

The Zips finished this season 24-11 and as Mid-American Conference tournament champions. They advanced to the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament but were eliminated by Creighton, 77-60, in the first round.

By the start of next season, Akron will reportedly need to replace four starters — guards Greg Tribble and Ali Ali and forwards Sammy Hunter and Enrique Freeman, who was the MAC's player of the year after he averaged 18.6 points and 12.9 rebounds.

Harris' announcement is creating quite a pipeline from Morgantown, W.Va., to Akron during the offseason. Harris is the third former WVU men's basketball player to join the Zips. Also heading to Akron are Seth Wilson — who prepped at Lorain High School — and James Okonkwo.

—In other transfer news April 16, it was announced Brush grad John Hugley was returning to Ohio and set to transfer to Xavier.

Hugley's next stop in Division I is his third since his high school days, when he won the 2020 Clark Kellogg Award, which goes to The News-Herald's boys basketball player of the year.

The 6-foot-10 post began his career at the University of Pittsburgh, and spent the last season at the University of Oklahoma. Hugley averaged 8.4 points for the Sooners in 17 minutes in 2023-24.