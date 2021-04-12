Richmond Cup and Truck entry lists

Chris Estrada
·1 min read

Preliminary entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series races at Richmond Raceway.

The Trucks return from a two-week break after Cup regular Martin Truex Jr.’s win in its dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity Series has this weekend off before competing April 24 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Cup: Toyota Owners 400 (3 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

38 cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

Reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric will make his third Cup start of the season in the No. 33 Team Penske Ford.

Cindric finished 15th in the season-opening Daytona 500 and 22nd last month at Atlanta.

Richmond Cup preliminary entry list

Truck: ToyotaCare 250 (1:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

40 trucks are entered for Saturday’s race. A 41st entry, the No. 14 Chevrolet of Trey Hutchens, was excluded by points.

Cup Series regular Kyle Busch will make his third Truck start of the season in his No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota.

Busch earned his 60th career Truck win in his last start at Atlanta.

Richmond Truck preliminary entry list

Martinsville takeaways: "Berry" sweet win was a long time coming Winners and losers from Sunday's Martinsville races Denny Hamlin scores another top-five finish, but will not winning hurt him...

Richmond Cup and Truck entry lists originally appeared on NBCSports.com

