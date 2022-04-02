Richmond Cup starting lineup: Ryan Blaney, William Byron on front row

RICHMOND, Va. – Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney will lead the field to the green flag Sunday for the third time in the last four Cup races.

Blaney, who won poles at Phoenix and Circuit of the Americas, will start on the pole for Sunday’s race at Richmond Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron will start second, his best start of the season. The second row features Kyle Busch, who has won six Richmond Cup races, and Chase Briscoe, who is using the same car he won with at Phoenix this weekend.

The third row has Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr., who has won three of the last five Richmond Cup races. The fourth row has Kevin Harvick and Ross Chastain, who is coming off his first Cup career win last weekend at COTA.

