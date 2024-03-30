Richmond Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole

RICHMOND, Va. — A pair of Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets will be at the front of the field for the start of Sunday night's Cup race (7 p.m. ET on Fox).

Defending spring Richmond winner Kyle Larson will lead the field to the green flag after winning the pole. Teammate Chase Elliott will be next to him on the front row.

Chevrolet drivers locked out the first two rows with Ross Chastain in third and Alex Bowman in fourth.

Bubba Wallace in fifth was the first Toyota driver. Martin Truex Jr. in seventh and Ty Gibbs in eighth were the other two Toyota drivers inside the top 10.

Todd Gilliland was the top Ford driver. He qualified sixth. Austin Cindric in ninth and Joey Logano in 10th were the other two Ford drivers inside the top 10.

The green flag for the Easter Sunday race will wave at 7:15 p.m. ET. Fox will provide coverage at 7 p.m. Pre-race coverage will begin on FS1 at 5:30 p.m. and will continue on Fox at 6 p.m.

