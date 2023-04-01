Richmond Cup starting lineup: Alex Bowman to start on pole

RICHMOND, Va. — Alex Bowman will start on the pole at Richmond Raceway after Saturday’s qualifying was canceled by rain.

Kyle Busch will start second and be followed by William Byron, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick, who won last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas.

Sunday’s race is the seventh of the season and marks the quarter mark of the 26-race regular season. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:39 p.m. ET Sunday.

