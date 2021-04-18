Richmond Cup race results

The Telegraph

Sunday April 18 — Valkenburg to Berg en Terblijt, 216.7km Tom Pidcock missed out on winning his second successive race by the narrowest of margins after the Ineos Grenadiers rider was adjudged to have finished second to Wout van Aert in a photo-finish at the end of the Amstel Gold Race in the Dutch province of Limburg on Sunday. UCI WorldTour 2021: Complete team-by-team guide and race calendar Just four days after landing the first win of his career, Pidcock was again able to challenge for honours after his team-mates Richard Carapaz, Dylan van Baarle and Michal Kwiatkowski all played key roles with some aggressive racing on the lumpy and circuitous course. Following over four hours of relatively sedate racing, Amstel Gold exploded into life in the final 30km with numerous short attacks going off the front. However, Van Aert, Pidcock and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) finally escaped clear before riding to the line where there was, once again, yet another dramatic conclusion to the day's racing.