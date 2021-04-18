Richmond Cup race results
Alex Bowman took the lead with 10 laps left and went on to win Sunday’s Cup race at Richmond Raceway. The victory is Bowman’s first of the season. He is the eighth different winner in the first nine races of the season.
Bowman passed Hamlin shortly after the final restart to win. Hamlin finished second. Joey Logano was third. Christopher Bell placed fourth. Martin Truex Jr. was fifth.
Richmond Cup race results originally appeared on NBCSports.com