Richmond Academy’s Carolina Rivers named Scholar Athlete of the Week

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Carolina is a two-sport star for the Musketeers playing volleyball and soccer. Every year she has been named All-Region first team in both soccer and volleyball and she was a Georgia Coaches Association all-star invitee for volleyball during her sophomore and junior seasons. In the classroom she is #1 in her class with a 4.6 GPA earning the USA Certificate of Merit. For her hard work both in the classroom and in her athletic endeavors, Carolina has been named WJBF Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Carolina says she is so pleased to have won the award because she has worked so hard during her high school career. “I’m super excited,” says Carolina, “I’ve worked really hard all four years, so this is an awesome accomplishment and awesome recognition from the community and the school.”

Carolina’s parents say she has grown a lot over the last few years especially as a leader. “I think she wanted to find success in her sports and she certainly did that,” says Carolina’s mother Casey Rivers, “It’s been awesome to watch her go from a freshman on a varsity team to the senior on a varsity team and be a leader for the younger ones.” Carolina’s father agrees, noting that his daughter gained some new skills during her time at ARC. “I think just watching them grow and learn how to manage their time, because between sports and academics there is little down time,” says David Rivers, “the time management, the allocation of their time, making the most of it, it has been a big part of that growth for them.”

Carolina’s coaches have also seen her hard work, and Head Soccer Coach Kevin Scheyer says he knew Carolina was destined for greatness. “It’s amazing. When she came in as a freshman I thought she’d win this award four years later,” says Coach Scheyer, “she came in with all the tools, I didn’t really think I needed to do anything with the player that she was, and I just knew that leadership would take place, being a mentor would take place, and being an amazing athlete would take place, and that’s happened. It’s grown exponentially through the past four years.”

Next up, Carolina is headed to UGA to study medicine, and she plans to play club volleyball for the Bulldogs. A huge congrats to Carolina Rivers and her family!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.