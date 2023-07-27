Richmond 101: Trends to watch, Goodyear tire info, interactive ways to follow race

Five races remain in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series regular season and not only is the drama at the postseason elimination line heating up but so is the tension between drivers on track.

Before Sunday’s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App), check out some trends to watch for the race, Goodyear tire info and interactive ways to follow all the action.

WILL TEMPERS CARRY OVER? 😡

Last Sunday’s race at Pocono brought out tension between drivers that would normally coincide with short tracks. A helmet was thrown. A skirmish on pit road broke out. So much happened at the “Tricky Triangle” that it may intensify at Richmond with just five races to go before the playoffs.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are at the forefront of driver disagreements after Hamlin ran Larson up into the wall on a late-race restart. Both are locked into the playoffs with two wins each. Larson is likely out of regular-season title contention as he sits 110 points back of Martin Truex Jr., but Hamlin is just 55 points behind his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate.

Richmond has seen its fair share of retaliation and Larson could send a message to his newfound on-track rival that sees Hamlin fall out of the regular-season title race.

📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— Kyle Larson won both short-track races this season on pavement, the last driver to win three straight was Rusty Wallace in 1993.

— Eleven of the 19 drivers that won in 2022, have yet to win in 2023

— Six different drivers won the last six Richmond races

— The driver who led the most laps won only one of the last five short-track races

(Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

1986: Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip wreck from the lead in closing laps | WATCH

2008: Kyle Busch spins Dale Jr. in closing laps | WATCH

2016: Edwards moves Kyle Busch on final lap to win | WATCH



2019: Truex scores first Cup Series short-track win | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, July 29

— 12:35 p.m. ET: Practice (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

— 1:20 p.m. ET: Qualifying (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

Sunday, July 30

— 3 p.m. ET: Cook Out 400 (USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after being extended for this season’s first five races.

Goodyear brings back the same tire that was used at Richmond in the spring. This tire setup has also been used at Phoenix, St. Louis and North Wilkesboro. Teams will be issued one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and an additional eight sets for Sunday.

NASCAR implemented safety updates to the Next Gen car.

Along the right-side door bars and extending toward the rear clip, teams are mandated to run a steel plate in addition to the chassis adjustments made for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The right-side door bar gussets and the removal of the front clip V-brace are changes that remain, in addition to the removal of other front-clip components, to create a softer and larger crush zone for frontal impacts.

Also included in the updates are front bumper strut softening (modifications to existing parts), the requirement of an empty front ballast box and a modified cross brace. NASCAR incurs the cost of all these updates.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

