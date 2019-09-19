Richmond 101: Track details, rules package, TV coverage

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs continue this weekend at Richmond Raceway with the Federated Auto Parts 400 on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). The race marks the second race in the Round of 16 for the drivers vying for a title.

This second race of the three-race Round of 16 is on the 0.75-mile D-shaped, asphalt short track. The standings had a major shakeup after last weekend’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where Martin Truex Jr. was victorious and punched his ticket to the next round.

Here is the rest of the need-to-know information for Saturday’s action under the lights.

TRACK DETAILS

Richmond Raceway’s first race was on April 19, 1953 and was won by Lee Petty. Since the inaugural race, Richmond has hosted a race every year since 1955 and two races a year since 1959. The 0.75-mile track has 14-degree banking in corners, eight-degree banking on the frontstretch and two-degree banking on the backstretch. The frontstretch is 1,290 feet long and the backstretch is 860 feet. Richard Petty holds the track record for most wins with 13.

RULES PACKAGE

The race at Richmond will feature the 2019 rules package with no aero ducts and a tapered-spacer engine generating a targeted 750 horsepower.

Each team will be provided with three sets of Goodyear Eagle Intermediate Radial tires for practice, one set for qualifying and 10 sets for the 400-mile race (nine, plus one transferred from practice or qualifying).

Richmond Raceway is a high tire wear track so Goodyear is focused on selecting tread compounds that rubber-in the surface to create various grooves on the race track.

“Richmond is simply one of the more high-wear tracks on the NASCAR circuit,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing. “What we‘ve seen this year with this higher downforce package, with the cars more ‘in the track‘ and with less lateral slip, wear is down a bit compared to 2018. Saying that, tires are still very important at Richmond. The tread compounds we bring do a good job rubbering in the track, creating multiple racing grooves throughout the race.”

STATS

Saturday night’s race will mark the fifth short-track race of the season and there have been four different winners, four different pole winners and four different drivers who have finished second.

Kyle Busch has the most short-track wins among active drivers with 16, followed by Jimmie Johnson with 14 and Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin with 10.

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers won the last three races on short tracks and they have also won nine of the last 18 night races.

Only three drivers — Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Clint Bowyer — have finished in the top 10 in all four short-track races in 2019.

LIVE COVERAGE

This weekend‘s race will air live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and streamed on the NBC Sports App. Radio coverage can be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Also, follow along on NASCAR.com for live Lap-by-Lap coverage, the live leaderboard, Drive (featuring in-car cameras) and RaceView (subscription: in-car audio, stats, more). Be sure to set your lineup in Fantasy Live and make your picks in the Props Challenge.

2018 RACE WINNER

Kyle Busch is the defending race winner at Richmond. Busch started 11th and went on to lead 92 laps. There were only three cautions for 23 laps during the race. Kevin Harvick finished in second and Martin Truex Jr. finished in third. Joey Logano, the defending series champion, finished 14th.

ACTIVE RICHMOND WINNERS

Kyle Busch, six times; Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, three times; Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, two times; Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, one time each.