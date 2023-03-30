Richmond 101: Short-track trilogy begins

After voyages to superspeedways, the West Coast and the longest circuit on the schedule in Austin, Texas, NASCAR nestles into a series of legacy tracks for the next month beginning with a trip to the “Old Dominion” — Virginia’s Richmond Raceway.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will mark the 133rd Cup race at the 0.75-mile oval short track, the third most of any track behind Martinsville Speedway (148) and Daytona International Speedway (151) to host a premier series event. Richmond will be followed by two unique short tracks in Bristol Motor Speedway (April 9) and Martinville (April 16) to cap a three-race stretch on sub-1-mile ovals.

Before the green flag drops, check out trends to follow during the race, notable moments at the track, tire info and the weekend schedule of action.

MENDING FENCES 🤝

Tempers were hot following last weekend’s race at Circuit of the Americas and while short-track action could bring more intensity, there’s got to be something to the state phrase “Virginia is For Lovers.”

Especially for Trackhouse Racing, the teammate pair of Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will need to set aside differences after their intramural confrontation on pit road at COTA. On Wednesday, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney offered his perspective when he’s had on-track disagreements with his teammates Joey Logano and Austin Cindric.

“It‘s important to try to set things straight when you and a teammate have a run-in because you can‘t be walking around the race shop and crew members, you can‘t have them being mad at each other, too,” Blaney said. “It‘s a weird situation between those guys. It‘s like, ‘Oh, my driver is mad at the teammate driver. Should we be mad at each other, too?‘ Then it‘s a weird dynamic in the shop, so those things have to be dealt with quickly.”

📈 TRENDS TO WATCH 📉

— Joe Gibbs Racing has won six of the last nine Cup races at Richmond

— Kyle Busch has scored a top-10 finish in the last 10 races at Richmond

— Five different drivers have won the last five Richmond races.

— Five of the last six short track races were won from a start position of 13th or worse (Via Racing Insights)



— The driver who led the most laps failed to win the last four Richmond races (Via Racing Insights)

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

1986: Dale Earnhardt, Darrell Waltrip wreck from the lead in closing laps | WATCH

2008: Kyle Busch spins Dale Jr. in closing laps | WATCH

2016: Edwards moves Kyle Busch on final lap to win | WATCH



2019: Truex scores first Cup Series short-track win | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, April 1

— 10:05 a.m. ET: Cup practice (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

— 10:50 a.m. ET: Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, April 2

— 3:30 p.m. ET: Toyota Owners 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

Sunday sees the return of the rules package that drops the rear spoiler from four inches to two inches. Several updates were made to the underbody of the car, such as the removal of three diffuser strakes, engine panel strakes and trimming of the diffuser’s outer fencing.

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after it was extended for the first five races of this season.

Cup cars will run the same tire codes that were used last season at Richmond in the first year of the Next Gen car. With Richmond being a track with high tire wear, teams will be issued nine sets of tires for the 400-lap event.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty, plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

After the race at Phoenix, competition officials issued a safety violation for the loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle (Sections 8.8.10.4 A&C) to the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driven by Aric Almirola. Crew members Ryan Mulder (front tire changer) and Sean Cotten (jack) were suspended for two races.

