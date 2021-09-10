Richlands' Tarter eager for Graham game

Sep. 10—RICHLANDS, Va. — Both Graham and Richlands have proceeded into the 2021 fall football season in fits and starts thanks to the disruptions of COVID-19 protocols.

Hopefully, things will have smoothed out enough for the two Southwest District juggernauts to get on with things this week.

The first Richlands-Graham regular season football game of the Jeff Tarter head coaching era looks to kick off tonight at Ernie Hicks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

"I've lost a couple of coaches and a couple of players [to quarantine] but none of them were around kids. We're piece-mealing it together doing what we can do to get the game in," said Tarter.

"We've gotten better each week ... and then this COVID thing hit us. I hope it hasn't set us back. We've got a bunch of younger kids and we've got some older kids. The older ones get discouraged because its their senior year. The younger ones are frustrated because they want to be in there. But we've got a game plan in and we're ready to go," he said.

Graham's highly-anticipated opener with Bluefield was postponed due to a temporary suspension of all athletic activities due to a spike in COVID-19 cases at the high school. That was rescheduled for October 8 and Graham (1-0) opened last week with a 34-6 win over Tazewell at Mitchell Stadium.

The Blue Tornado (1-0) opened with a convincing 38-13 win over visiting Gate City only to have its following road trip to play Union postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. The Blue Devils lost to highly-touted Radford 21-17 last week. The Tornado-Bears matchup has been rescheduled for Oct. 22 at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap, Va.

"I'm not going to miss a ballgame. It just went from being heavily loaded in the front end to being heavily loaded in the back end. We're still going to get it in," Tarter said.

While both programs keep a tight lid on whatever quarantine-related personnel changes might be in store, they have exchanged game films. If Tarter has a hypothetical scouting advantage, it's that his Graham film is one week fresher.

"Of course I'm impressed with [Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw] because Bradshaw is such a gamer. He gets out there and if you give him an open field, he's going to score. They're big up front. They're physical. Their linebacking corps plays like they normally do. Coach Palmer always has them ready to go. Their wide-outs are very quick. They handle things pretty well. Offensively and defensively, I was impressed with what they did, especially considering that they came off of a three-day week," Tarter said.

"It's one of those games where you have to play four quarters and you have to be almost flawless when you get out there. To be a second game for us and a second game for Graham, there's going to be mistakes made. I told our kids, if they can handle adversity better than they do, we'll be fine. This will be two good football teams going at each other early in the year and we'll probably see each other again," Tarter said.

Mount View (1-0) at Tazewell (0-2)

After grueling road losses to Virginia High (37-14) and Graham (34-6), the Bulldogs will kick off their home opener tonight against the Golden Knights (1-0) at Witten Field/Bulldog Stadium.

The two teams were unable to play in 2020 because Virginia's football season was deferred until March 2021. The last time the Golden Knights played in Tazewell, the Bulldogs broke open a tight game late in the second half to prevail 42-18.

The athletically-laden Knights opened this season with a 40-0 victory over River View at Vic Nystrom Stadium in Welch. Last week's scheduled road trip to Man was rescheduled for Sept. 21 with the Hillbillies coming to Welch.

None of the veteran playmakers responsible for the 2019 Homecoming victory remain with the Bulldogs. It remains to be seen which current-day playmakers for either team will make it to the field tonight.

