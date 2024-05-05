Richland wins another conference regular-season championship. Districts starts Tuesday

Richland’s softball program just keeps rolling along.

With the Bombers’ 6-3 win over Hanford on April 30, Richland clinched another Mid-Columbia Conference regular-season title.

It’s the 23rd time that the Bombers have either outright won or shared a conference title in the last 27 seasons. Read that again: 23 out of 27 seasons. Impressive.

It’s also the first time that Richland’s softball team and baseball team both won conference titles the same season since 2012.

So now the MCC teams go their separate ways into the 4A or 3A District 8 tournaments that begin Tuesday, May 7, at various sites.

The top two placing teams in the 4A tournament advance to state, while the top three placers in 3A head to the state tournament.

The 4A state tourney, by the way, will be held at Columbia Playfield in Richland on May 24-25.

MCC softball

Final standings

Richland (4A) 15-1 MCC, 19-1 overall

Hanford (4A) 14-2, 18-2

Chiawana (4A) 12-4, 15-6

Southridge (3A) 10-6, 14-6

Kamiakin (4A) 9-7, 14-7

Hermiston (3A) 5-11, 7-12Kennewick (3A) 4-12, 9-12

Walla Walla (3A) 3-13, 4-16

Pasco (4A) 0-16, 0-19

April 30: Kennewick 16, Walla Walla 13; Richland 6, Hanford 3; Southridge 19, Kamiakin 12.

May 1: Hanford 10, Selah 1.

May 2: Chiawana 17, Walla Walla 7; Chiawana 17, Walla Walla 1; Hanford 11, Pasco 0; Hanford 7, Pasco 0; Richland 5, Kamiakin 3; Richland 2, Kamiakin 1; Southridge 11, Hermiston 9; Southridge 9, Hermiston 6.

4A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 7

Game 1, Pasco at Richland, 5 p.m.

Game 2, Chiawana at Lewis & Clark, Hart Field, 4 p.m.

Game 3, Gonzaga Prep at Hanford, 5 p.m.

Game 4, Kamiakin at Central Valley, 5 p.m.

May 10

Game 5, loser 1 vs. loser 2 (loser out), TBD

Game 6, loser 3 vs. loser 4 (loser out), TBD

Game 7, winner 1 vs. winner 2, TBD

Game 8, winner 3 vs. winner 4, TBD

3A DISTRICT 8 TOURNAMENT

May 7

Game 1, Ridgeline at University, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2, Mead at Hermiston 5 p.m.

Game 3, Kennewick at Mt. Spokane, TBD

Game 4, Cheney at Southridge, 4 p.m.

May 10

Game 5, loser 1 vs. loser 2 (loser out), TBD

Game 6, loser 3 vs. loser 4 (loser out), TBD

Game 7, winner 1 vs. winner 2, TBD

Game 8, winner 3 vs. winner 4, TBD

▪ Othello swept visiting East Valley of Yakima 2-0 and 6-2 on Friday, May 3, to win the regular-season title in the 2A Central Washington Athletic Conference, giving the Huskies the No. 1 seed heading into the District 5/6 tournament that begins on Thursday, May 9.

The Huskies entered the twinbill trailing the Red Devils by one game in the standings.

But the 2-0 first game win knotted the teams at the top of the standings with 10-1 CWAC records. That set up the big showdown in Game 2, with Othello winning.

Here are the regular-season standings for the CWAC, with a couple of non-league games being played early this coming week:Othello 11-1 CWAC, 15-4 overall

East Valley 10-2, 13-6

Ephrata 9-3, 15-5

Selah 5-7, 5-12

Ellensburg 4-8, 6-14

Prosser 2-10, 4-16

Grandview 1-11, 4-15-1

May 1 scores: East Valley 12, Eisenhower 2; Hanford 10, Selah 1.

May 2 scores: Ephrata 12, Prosser 2; Ephrata 14, Prosser 1.

May 3 scores: Ellensburg 10, Grandview 0; Ellensburg 22, Grandview 19; Othello 2, East Valley 0; Othello 6, East Valley 2.

May 6: Moses Lake at Othello, 4:30 p.m.

May 7: West Valley-Yakima at Selah, 4 p.m.

2A DISTRICT 5/6 TOURNAMENT

May 9

Game 1, Prosser at Ephrata, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2, Ellensburg at Selah, 4:30 p.m.

May 11

Game 3, winner 1 at East Valley-Yakima, 11 a.m.

Game 4, winner 2 at Othello, 11 a.m.

Game 5, loser 1 vs. loser 4 at Othello (loser out), 1 p.m.

Game 6, loser 2 vs. loser 3 at East Valley-Yakima (loser out), 1 p.m.

Boys soccer

Here’s a look at the 1A South Central Athletic Conference East Division final standings, as well as the first two rounds of the district tournament:

Final standings

Wahluke 11-1 SCAC East, 16-1 overall

Royal 10-2, 13-3

Mabton 7-5, 9-7

Connell 6-6, 6-10

Warden 4-8, 7-9

College Place 3-9, 4-9-1

Kiona-Benton 1-11, 2-11

April 26: Warden 8, Omak 1.

April 27: Mabton 5, Zillah 4.

April 30: Quincy 6, Warden 1.

1A DISTRICT 5 TOURNAMENT

May 2

Game 1, Toppenish 8, Mabton 0

Game 2, Wahluke 8, La Salle 0

Game 3, Royal 2, Wapato 0

Game 4, Highland 3, Connell 0

May 7

Game 5, La Salle at Mabton (loser out), 6 p.m.

Game 6, Connell at Wapato (loser out), 6 p.m.

Game 7, Toppenish at Wahluke (winner to state), 4 p.m.

Game 8, Royal at Highland (winner to state), 6 p.m.

Jeff Morrow is former sports editor for the Tri-City Herald.