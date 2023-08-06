Richland rising senior RB McCracken commits to Army

Aug. 6—The United States Army was the first football program to offer a scholarship to Richland High School rising senior Evan McCracken earlier this year.

As the recruitment process unfolded and McCracken learned more about the military institution, the speedster's fondness for Army only grew. A second visit to West Point, New York, helped seal the deal as McCracken verbally committed to play football at Army on Saturday.

"The first team to take a leap at me, that definitely had some sentimental meaning," McCracken said. "I went up there for the first time with Coach (Mike) Viti in May, and he gave us a great tour. He's been great throughout the whole process. It really just felt like home up there. I felt like, 'Wow, I can really fit in here.' "

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back plans to major in kinesiology. Army's strong academic pedigree helped land the future services of the all-state running back who set a Richland single-season record by scoring 32 touchdowns in 2022.

"They gave an academic presentation," McCracken said. "Even though they have great football, they have great academics, too. I'll be set for life there. To get great academics and great football all in one, that's really what I was looking for the whole time."

McCracken, who added 80 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions on defense in 2022, held offers from Bucknell and Navy as well as a preferred walk-on spot at West Virginia University. Playing at the highest level (Football Bowl Subdivision) has always been McCracken's dream.

"Ever since I was young, I always wanted to play big-time football on TV," McCracken said. "It's always been a dream, for sure."

Army went 6-6 in 2022 as an independent member of the FBS under coach Jeff Monken. He was recruited by Viti, the assistant head coach for offense and offensive line coach, as a slot receiver. Army will no longer run the triple option on offense. The Black Knights will convert to running a spread offense and break the mold from the other military institutions, Air Force and Navy, who employ option offenses.

McCracken, who compiled 1,422 rushing, 438 receiving and 2,091 all-purpose yards in 2022, is ecstatic to commit before the fall season starts. He will focus his efforts on leading the Rams on the gridiron.

"The original goal was to commit before the season," McCracken said. "I'd like to commit not to get it out of the way, but just have fun. Not have to worry about impressing coaches or who's watching. Committing before the season is definitely nice. It just felt right. It timed up perfect, so I don't really have to worry about impressing anybody during the season."

McCracken took fourth place in the 100-meter dash at the 2022 PIAA Class 2A track and field championships. He was the 2023 District 6 champion in the 100. McCracken earned a state indoor 60-meter dash gold medal in 2023. He also won 2022 District 6 track titles in the 100 and 200.

After helping Richland go 11-1 in 2022, McCracken has his sights set on getting the Rams back in the state playoffs. The Rams had their four-year run as District 6 Class 2A champions end in 2022.

"Go undefeated then win that crossover game whoever it's against and go make another district run," McCracken said of prevailing in the 10th game of the regular season against Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference competition. "Make a state run like always."