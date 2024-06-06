Richland recent graduate signs with Slippery Rock for pole vault

Richland High School recent graduate Logan Gossard’s journey to Slippery Rock University was anything but linear.

Originally a top choice for him, Gossard was set on another Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference school. Then a late push helped persuade Gossard to join the Slippery Rock track and field team as a pole vaulter. He signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon to complete a circuitous route to his final destination.

“It’s actually funny because back in December, I actually emailed the coach a couple times,” Gossard said. “He didn’t answer me. I had a couple buddies that he recruited last year. He said he was done recruiting boys for pole vault for a little bit. I thought that option was kind of off the table. I hit up Shippensburg’s coach, toured there and loved it. I was kind of set on it.”

Just a few weeks ago, Gossard heard back from Slippery Rock coach Bill Jordan. A chance to become teammates with rising sophomores Drew Layton and Bradon Schneider was too good to pass up for the 2022 PIAA Class 2A gold medalist and 2023 and 2024 silver medalist in pole vault.

“He thought I was the next piece to his puzzle that he needed,” Gossard said of Jordan’s recruiting pitch. “We could have a really good vault squad up there. A lot of guys over five meters. We can have one of the best vault squads in the nation, I figured.

“The surrounding environment was much better than Shippensburg, I thought. It felt more like home to me.

“The decision was kind of easy after that.”

Gossard will major in biology and pre-med at the NCAA Division II school.

The four-time PIAA qualifier and three-time District 6 champion overcame a less than stellar junior season to achieve his dream of becoming a college pole vaulter, just like his older sister Morgan, who won a 2018 PIAA gold medal in pole vault while at Richland and competed at Westminster College.

“Last year was really rough because I didn’t have a great season,” Gossard said. “I knew the decision to go to a specific college was going to be difficult because I didn’t put up the numbers I wanted to last year. I’m glad it worked out the way it did. I don’t regret anything.”

Gossard cleared 15 feet-6 inches at the 2023 state indoor meet. He holds the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference meet and Richland school records.

Vaulting at Slippery Rock should help Gossard settle in at the college level.

“Pretty confident, especially with two guys that I already know and that I vaulted with in high school,” Gossard said of joining forces with Layton and Schneider. “It’s very competitive, but also it’s nice to have camaraderie, especially in pole vault. Those two guys are going to help me get to the next level that I want to be at.”

Gossard didn’t always want to be a pole vaulter.

“Back in sixth grade, I wanted to be a sprinter whenever I got to junior high track,” Logan Gossard said. “I was dead set on being a sprinter because I was always fast. Morgan, she begged and begged me to do pole vault. I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to do it.’ I tried it for the first time and it was like love at first sight. Something went off in my brain that I just wanted more. The excitement, the adrenaline, everything about it.

“It’s a unique event.”

Gossard is the son of Greg and Donna Gossard.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.