Richland outlasts North Creek in 12-inning game, advances to 4A state championship

Of all the ways Richland’s Class 4A state tournament semifinal game against North Creek at GESA Stadium in Pasco could’ve been decided on Friday afternoon, Bombers coach Grant Richardson didn’t have this one on his bingo card.

Both teams had chances to win the game at various points during the long 12-inning contest. But the decisive moment came in the top of the 12th inning, when North Creek’s relief pitcher attempted to pick off Richland’s base runner at second base, then sailed the ball into center field, allowing sophomore pinch runner Brody Bocek to jog home for the game-winning run.

Richland hung on in the bottom of the inning for a 1-0 win, preserving the team’s 27-0 undefeated season and setting up a heavyweight showdown with No. 2 Puyallup on Saturday in the 4A state championship game.

“I was shocked that’s how the game was gonna end,” Richardson said. “Kinda sad that’s how the game ends. We knew that North Creek was a good, fundamental team. They don’t make mistakes.”

Except that one.

“It was crazy because they’re one of the best defensive teams we’ve played all year,” said Richland relief pitcher Chris Daniels, who earned the save. “They were making insane plays. We capitalized on the one error they made and that’s what helped seal the game for us.”

Games, of course, are never won or lost on just one play, no matter how much of the postgame spotlight one play takes. North Creek had chances to win the game long before the 12th inning. The best opportunity came in the bottom of the eighth inning, when Daniels found himself in a bases-loaded, one out jam. A sacrifice fly, walk or base hit would’ve ended the game and sent North Creek through to face Puyallup in Saturday’s title game.

But Daniels came through in the clutch, working back-to-back looking strikeouts, punctuated by a strike three fastball to outfielder Bodie Geoghagan on a full count.

“I dug myself into a hole,” Daniels said. “I can’t let my team down, my coaches. They put me out there to do a job and I have to finish it. I dug right out of that and got the job done.”

Watching from the dugout, Richardson was fired up watching Daniels come through with the perfect season on the line.

“He just wants the ball,” he said. “He wants to be in that situation. … I had no doubt he was gonna throw a strike, give us a chance to make a play or something there. He did and it worked out.”

Both teams’ starting pitchers were sharp. Richland’s Alec Ammerman pitched seven innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out eight. North Creek’s Kody Moyer was equally impressive, pitching 7 2/3 innings, allowing one hit, walking three and striking out seven.

Richland moves to 27-0 on the season with Friday’s win, one win away from a perfect season and state championship.

“We’ve been working out butt off all year long,” Daniels said. “Right in our hometown, so we’re just gonna bring the fans out and hopefully have a good game against Puyallup.”

Puyallup defeated Bothell in the day’s first semifinal matchup behind a dominant outing from nationally-ranked prospect Mason Pike, a junior Oregon State commit.

Puyallup and Richland met in the 4A state championship game in 2009, with Richland coming away with a 4-3 win. Richland’s most recent state title came in 2018, while Puyallup’s most recent state title came one year earlier in 2017.