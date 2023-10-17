Richland County Football Power Poll: Tygers a slam dunk for No. 1 spot

MANSFIELD — And then, there was a new No. 1.

With Shelby knocking off Ontario in Week 9, the Richland County Football Power Poll was thrown into chaos yet again. Who takes over at No. 1? Let's find out.

1. Mansfield Senior (7-2, 6-0)

The Tygers are the first team in Richland County to wrap up a conference championship after dismantling Mount Vernon 31-0 in Week 9 to lay claim to at least a share of their first Ohio Cardinal Conference title since 2017. They did it with a dominant defensive performance posting their first shutout since beating Defiance 16-0 in the second round of last year's playoffs. Since a 1-2 start against one of the toughest nonconference schedules, the Tygers have gone 6-0 since beginning OCC play and are on an absolute roll heading into a Week 10 matchup at home against Madison. With a win, an outright OCC championship comes home to Senior High, a first since going 10-0 in 2013. It would also net coach Chioke Bradley his 100th career win with the Tygers, a feat that would make him the only Mansfield Senior football coach ever to reach triple digits further highlighting him as the best coach to ever put on a headset in the program. That should give the Tygers all of the momentum heading into the postseason.

2. Shelby (7-2, 5-1)

The Whippets were responsible for throwing the Richland County Football Power Poll into complete chaos after beating previous No. 1 Ontario 37-31 in what turned out to be an absolute thriller. The Whippets used a 39-yard hook-and-lateral from Casey Lantz to Issaiah Ramsey for the go-ahead score and then posted a huge defensive stand where Ontario has four plays from within its 10-yard line and couldn't get it in. Brayden DeVito was big again with 338 yards passing and four touchdowns of 73, 54, 54 and 39 yards. Skyler Winters also added an 8-yard TD run while Ramsey caught seven passes for 134 yards and two TDs including the 73 and 39 yarder. Brady Bowman caught the first pass of his high school career and raced for a 54-yard TD while Nic Eyster also had a 54-yard touchdown reception. Big plays were the theme for the Whippets and they will need more of them on Friday night when they host Pleasant with a chance to clinch at least a share of the MOAC championship.

3. Ontario (8-1, 5-1)

The Warriors fall to No. 3 this week after a heartbreaking 37-31 loss to Shelby on Friday night. And yet, the Warriors are still in a great spot to claim at least a share of their first football league championship since 2004 as they now sit tied with Shelby at the top of the standings. The Warriors played their hearts out on Friday coming up just short after falling behind 22-7, erasing that deficit to take a 24-22 lead into halftime and owning a 31-22 lead midway through the third quarter. Bodpegn Miller threw for 167 yards which made him the program's all-time leading passer in terms of yards surpassing a mark set by Mike Murray (3,524) in 1991-94. Miller now has 3,620 yards for his career and still has his senior year to play. He has 1,765 yards this season needing just 117 to become the single-season record holder after Ethan Snyder reset the record in 2020 with 1,882. Miller had 16 passing TDs this season sitting just five back of Snyder's 2020 season record of 21 and Miller has 29 passing TDs for his career, just five shy of Jake Mochoskay's career record of 34 from 2004-07. With Week 10 at Highland where a win nets the Warriors at least a share of the MOAC championship and Ontario guaranteed a home playoff game, Miller might just reset every passing record in the program.

4. Lucas (6-3)

Winners of six of their last seven games, the Cubs are playing their best football at the perfect time. After last week's 34-7 domination of Fort Loramie, the Cubs put the rest of Division VII Region 25 on notice and handed coach Scott Spitler his 100th win at Lucas. With the win, Lucas clinched its 10th consecutive playoff berth as the Cubs ran for 325 yards on 41 carries led by Logan Toms with 148 yards and Grayson Jackson also eclipsed the century mark. Defensively, the Cubs have shined and put together one of the best performances of the season holding Fort Loramie to just 173 yards of total offense. Fort Loramie came in with a four-game winning streak that included a win over St. Paul, a team playing for a Firelands Conference championship in Week 10.

5. Crestview (4-5, 3-2)

The Cougars picked up a signature win last week beating Western Reserve 27-26 in a back-and-forth game that saw Crestview deliver the final blow. Liam Kuhn hit Tyson Ringler for a 21-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to pull off the mild upset. Crestview clinched a playoff spot with that win and can roll into the postseason at 5-5 with a win at Mapleton in Week 10. To pick up two road Firelands Conference wins in the final two weeks of the season before likely traveling for a playoff game will be huge moving forward. The Cougars will be battle-tested with a chance to make some noise in the playoffs.

6. Lexington (4-5, 3-3)

The Minutemen used a 31-21 win over Madison to pull one game closer to finishing the regular season at .500. Joe Caudill continues to put himself in the conversation as one of the best young quarterbacks in Richland County after throwing for 152 yards and a touchdown, a 28-yarder to Seven Allen, while also running for 96 yards and a score. Allen had six catches for 65 yards and a TD and Brayden Fogle led the team with 77 receiving yards. Markale Martin and Mason Green also ran for TDs in the win. Right now, Lexington is on the outside looking in on the playoff picture and needs a win at home against Ashland along with several other things to happen to sneak into the postseason. All the Minutemen can do is take care of their own business and hope to get some help. Regardless, finishing the regular season 5-5 with that young of a roster is a huge step in the right direction for next season.

7. Madison (1-8, 1-5)

The Rams took a 31-21 loss to Lexington last week but played well and was right in it until the end. Leading 13-7 at the half, the Rams were only down 14-13 at the end of the third before Lex put up two scores and a field goal in the fourth to secure the 10-point win. The direction is encouraging for Madison. The Rams are fighting in every game and have shown improvement from week to week. While they are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, there is still a lot to play for in Week 10 as the head to Mansfield Senior for a huge rivalry game.

8. Plymouth (2-7, 0-5)

The Big Red saw their skid fall to six games with a 48-7 loss to Firelands Conference championship contender Monroeville in Week 9. Down 48-0 in the fourth quarter, Plymouth got on the board with a 17-yard touchdown run from Layne Bushey to avoid the shutout. Plymouth was eliminated from the playoffs, but Week 10 is still important as the Big Red hosts one-win South Central in a rivalry game that could give them momentum heading into next season.

9. Clear Fork (1-8, 0-6)

The Colts have now dropped eight straight after a 21-11 loss to Highland on Friday night. Despite just 11 points, the offense is starting to come around as Marcus Hoeflich threw for 111 yards and Kasey Swank ran for 120. Evan Tahlmalwash also ran for a 35-yard punt return touchdown to get the special teams involved. The Colts head to River Valley on Friday to end the 2023 season on a high note. With a win, they would avoid going undefeated in MOAC play last year to winless this year.

Last Week's Rankings

1. Ontario

2. Mansfield Senior

3. Shelby

4. Lucas

5. Crestview

6. Lexington

7. Madison

8. Plymouth

9. Clear Fork

