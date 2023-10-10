Richland County Football Power Poll: Ontario No. 1 head of big Week 9 showdown

MANSFIELD — With just two weeks left in the 2023 high school football regular season, the Richland County Football Power Poll has yet to be decided.

Four teams are still in the hunt with winning records and the No. 1 and No. 3 teams square off this week. It is still anyone's to win. Let's check out where teams landed this week.

1. Ontario (8-0, 5-0)

In what everyone saw as a trap game for the Warriors (including that caller who left me a voicemail saying the Warriors were going to lose), Ontario cruised to a 34-0 win over Marion Harding last week to remain perfect on the season and in first place in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. The Warriors dominated in the run game piling up 272 yards rushing. Bodpegn Miller had 84 yards while Chase Studer added 79, but it was the defense that stood out collecting its fourth shutout of the season. Braylon Wilson and Landon Foltz had interceptions while Studer, Trey Booker and Grason Bias each had a sack. The Warriors are going to need their best defensive performance of the season on Friday night when they host Shelby and their dynamic skill players. With a win, the Warriors could clinch the outright MOAC championship, their first league title since 2004. Even with a loss, they would still be tied at the top of the standings with a chance to clinch at least a share next week.

2. Mansfield Senior (6-2, 5-0)

The Tygers overcame a slow first half and dominated their way to a 35-7 win over Wooster last week to move one game closer to their first Ohio Cardinal Conference championship since 2017. The Tygers were balanced with three players with 60-plus rushing yards as Zyion Brown, Duke Reese and Jamir Petty led the Tygers to 225 yards on the ground. Mansfield Senior scored 25 unanswered points in the second half after leading just 10-7 at the break. Reese had a nice game as he completed 11 of 19 passes for 128 yards and a pair of scores. Defensively, the Tygers are still stout. They allowed just 147 yards of total offense and had 5.5 sacks to their credit, 2.5 apiece from Maurice Bradley II and Symirr Phillips. They had nine tackles for loss, with Bradley and Phillips having three apiece and causing four turnovers. Mansfield Senior heads to Mount Vernon in Week 9 with a chance to clinch at least a share of the OCC title.

3. Shelby (6-2, 4-1)

Speaking of slow starts, the Whippets overcame one in Week 8 during their 36-21 win over Clear Fork in a game they were tied at 14 at the half. The Whippets used some big plays early to get on the board with BRayden DeVito hitting Issaiah Ramsey on a 90-yard TD before a 60-yarder to Nic Eyster. DeVito then scored on runs of 55 and 25 yards. So Shelby hit on some momentum-changing plays while allowing more than 300 yards rushing on defense. But, that week is done and over and the one they have been waiting for is finally here as the Whippets travel to Ontario with a chance to get back in the MOAC title picture. A win puts them tied with the Warriors with one week to play. A loss means they are out and will start to prepare for the playoffs.

4. Lucas (5-3)

The Cubs took care of business on Friday night beating Plymouth 49-14 with a 35-0 lead early in the second quarter. Everyone got involved as Zach Diehl had the biggest game with three touchdowns on runs of 6 and 7 yards and a 44-yard TD reception from Bobby Grover on a trick-play double pass. The Cubs have a very tough schedule so it was probably nice to get an easy one so the young guys can get in and play. Tim Daley was the leading rusher in that one with 142 yards including a 71-yard TD. Now, the Cubs have a much tougher ending to the season, but both games are at home against Fort Loramie and then Arlington. Two wins and they will likely host a playoff game.

5. Crestview (3-5, 2-2)

The Cougars saw their Firelands Conference championship hopes dashed on Friday night in a 33-7 loss to St. Paul giving them their second league loss and likely eliminating them from contention. Ayden Reymer had the lone touchdown run for the Cougs on a 31-yarder. Crestview has a tough ending to the season with trips to Western Reserve in Week 9 and Mapleton in Week 10. It controls its own destiny in the playoff picture so two wins would go a long way. One might get the Cougars in.

6. Lexington (3-5, 2-3)

The Minutemen's skid has now hit three games after a tough 21-14 loss to New Philadelphia in Week 8. It was a tough stretch against the Top 3 teams in the OCC and hopefully, the young Minutemen learned a lot along the way. Joe Caudill continued to show his progress with two rushing touchdowns. Now, the Minutemen travel to Madison for a big Richland County rivalry with the Rams coming off of their first win of the season.

7. Madison (1-7, 1-4)

Momentum is building at Madison and it is a beautiful thing. The Rams picked up their first win of the season with a 38-0 drubbing of Ohio Cardinal Conference opponent Mount Vernon. The Ram defense allowed just 158 yards of total offense shutting out Mount Vernon for the second straight season. Cameron Kuhn threw for 138 yards on 7-of-9 completions with a touchdown to Justin Mcraney. The Rams piled up 175 yards rushing as Chris Atkins had 80 yards and two scores, Kuhn had 20 yards, Kaleb Gordon had 43 yards and a TD and Eli Lewis rounded things out with 32 yards and a score. It was the night everything finally came together after weeks of showing improvement. Now, a big one at home against Lexington.

8. Plymouth (2-6, 0-4)

The Big Red suffered a 49-7 loss to Lucas last week. Plymouth has some key injuries to try and play through and it isn't easy, but they are still showing up every night ready to play. Another tough one this week as they head to Monroeville, the Firelands Conference leader, before a rivalry game with South Central in Week 10.

9. Clear Fork (1-7, 0-5)

The Colts gave the Shelby Whippets everything they could handle but came up empty-handed in a 36-21 loss. Kasey Swank had a spirited effort running for 212 yards on 37 carries while Nick Appleman ran for 110 on 17 touches. It was the best the Colts have run the ball all season long. Hopes are, that momentum carries over to Week 9 when they host Highland.

