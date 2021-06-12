Richland baseball standout Wolf chooses IUP

Jun. 12—Richland High School baseball standout Ben Wolf selected Indiana University of Pennsylvania as his destination to continue his academic and baseball careers.

A starter at third base since his freshman season with the Rams, Wolf will join a Crimson Hawks program that recently named former major league pitcher Steve Kline as head baseball coach. Kline spent 11 seasons in the big leagues and 15 years as a pitching coach/player development at the professional level.

"It's very exciting. I'm looking forward to working with him and him bettering my game," said Wolf, who was joined at a Friday signing ceremony by his parents, Mike and Tara Wolf, and Richland baseball coach Josh Day.

"It's real close to home. They have a real nice baseball program, real nice guys up there," Ben Wolf said. "I know a lot of the guys up there, and I know what I'm walking into."

He intends to major in either safety science or environmental engineering at IUP.

Day said the Crimson Hawks will receive a steady player eager to learn about baseball.

"He loves the game. He puts in the work. He's always looking to get better," Day said. "I think IUP is getting a great baseball player."

Wolf had 17 hits, scored 17 runs and drove in 12 runs as a senior on Richland's PIAA District 6 Class 3A semifinalist team.

As a sophomore in 2018-19, he batted .321 with 16 runs and 12 RBIs. He played 18 games as a freshman.

The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the 2020 season.

"From the day he stepped on the field as a freshman, he's been an unreal third baseman," Day said.

"Ben made the routine plays, the tough plays, the outstanding plays. He's been phenomenal at the hot corner for us for all (three) years."

Wolf also is a product of Flood City Elite baseball, with nine years in the program. He was part of five B. Hale Boilers championship teams in the Johnstown Recreation Pony and Colt leagues and participated in the Pony League World Series. Currently, Wolf plays for Smith Transport in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League.

"I get to see a lot of good pitching, and I get a lot of good reps in my summer leagues and Flood City," Wolf said of the benefits of competing in a strong baseball region. "It prepared me a lot."

He also hopes to build on a family tradition. His mother, a Richland graduate and elementary school teacher in the district, was part of the volleyball program when she attended IUP.

Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.