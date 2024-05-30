Richie Palacios walks off Rays’ 12th-inning victory over A’s

ST. PETERSBURG — Thursday, it was Richie Palacios’ turn to save the Rays.

Less than 24 hours after Jose Siri delivered the game-winning hit in a walkoff win over the A’s, Palacios followed suit. He lined an RBI single into right-centerfield to give the Rays a 6-5, 12-inning victory in front of an announced 15,264 at Tropicana Field.

The Rays (28-29) won for the third time in their last 10 games and took their first series of the three-series homestand. The A’s dropped to (23-35).

Jose Caballero, who stole his 20th base earlier in the game, was the ghost runner who scored on Palacios’ first-ever walkoff hit.

Siri, who entered Thursday with three homers for the season, went deep twice Thursday. His second came in the bottom of the ninth inning off fireball-throwing closer Mason Miller.

Siri turned on a 100 mph fastball and hammered it 407 feet to leftfield to tie the game at 4 and send it to extra innings.

Early on, it looked like the Rays might be able to roll Wednesday night’s walkoff win into some momentum. Isaac Paredes hit his 10th home run of the season in the first inning to put two runs on the board right away. In the second, Siri hit his first home run since May 12 to give the Rays a 3-0 lead.

Amed Rosario followed with a double, and then the next 22 Rays batters did not get a hit. Siri’s homer with one out in the ninth ended the drought.

Trailing 4-3 in the eighth, the Rays had a chance to tie the game. Randy Arozarena drew his second walk of the day, and Brandon Lowe was hit by a pitch to put a runner in scoring position. But Isaac Paredes grounded into a double play to end the threat.

The A’s started lefty Hogan Harris, fresh off a red-eye flight from the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas. He allowed three runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks, striking out seven over 5⅔ innings.

After two scoreless innings from Rays opener Shawn Armstrong, the A’s jumped on bulk reliever Tyler Alexander. He gave up an RBI double to Brent Rooker and an RBI single to Miguel Andujar before Shea Langeliers hammered a two-run homer to left-centerfield.

• • •

