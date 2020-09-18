The 49ers signed veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu this week because they are dealing with injuries in their receiver group and one of those injured players went on injured reserve Friday to make room for Sanu on the 53-man roster.

Richie James was placed on the list due to a hamstring injury. He will be eligible to return after three weeks out of action.

James played 10 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps against the Cardinals in Week One.

Sanu and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan previously spent time together in Atlanta during the 2017 season. Shanahan called the plays on offense and Sanu caught 59 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns.

Richie James to IR as 49ers make Mohamed Sanu addition official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk