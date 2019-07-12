Richie Incognito suspended two games

Raiders guard Richie Incognito‘s career has featured many off-field issues, but he’d been able to avoid being suspended by the NFL for any of them until Friday.

Incognito has been suspended for the first two games of the regular season for violating the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. Incognito will be permitted to practice with the team during training camp and can play in the preseason before the suspension goes into effect at the start of the regular season.

Incognito pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct related to an August 2018 incident at the funeral home after the death of his father. He also pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage and disorderly conduct from another arrest earlier that month. Incognito punched a hole in the wall of his grandmother’s house and also ripped a security system control box off the wall.

After signing Incognito in May, Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock said the team knew that a suspension was possible and pledged to help Incognito “help himself” avoid further trouble.