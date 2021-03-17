Richie Incognito says he’s back with the Raiders

The Raiders are making a lot of changes on their offensive line, but Richie Incognito will apparently not be one of them.

Guard Richie Incognito, who was cut last week, tweeted that he’s back with the team. Incognito has apparently agreed to return on a deal that will cost less against the Raiders’ salary cap.

The Raiders also re-signed Denzelle Good on their offensive line, while trading away center Rodney Hudson and offensive tackle Trent Brown. They’re also expected to either trade or cut Gabe Jackson. They’ve been busy with their offensive line.

Incognito had season-ending ankle injury last year but is now running again and is expected to be good to go in 2021.

