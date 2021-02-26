Raiders left guard Richie Incognito is making progress on his way back from season-ending surgery.

Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports that Incognito has progressed to running in his recovery from surgery to remove a loose bone fragment in his ankle. Incognito only played two games last season, but waited to have surgery while trying other ways to get back on the field.

Incognito is signed for the 2021 season with a base salary of $5 million. The money is not guaranteed, but Tafur believes it is unlikely the Raiders make any move with Incognito as they try to get under the cap for the coming season.

Denzelle Good replaced Incognito in the starting lineup and is set for unrestricted free agency next month.

Richie Incognito running after November surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk