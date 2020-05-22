Richie Incognito on Raiders OL: We’re going to lean on some people

The Raiders signed left guard Richie Incognito to a contract extension late last year and the move ensured that they’d have all five of their starting offensive linemen back with the team for the 2020 season.

Incognito calls the group the “Carr Insurance Agency” in reference to quarterback Derek Carr and he thinks that the familiarity within the group put together by head coach Jon Gruden and General Manager Mike Mayock will be a plus for the team this season.

The same is true of the size of the group, although Incognito was more colorful while making that point.

“We have continuity and we’re big as f–k,” Incognito said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “We’re going to lean on some people. And that’s what Coach Gruden and Mike built us for — we’re a big, tough, physical unit and (offensive line) Coach (Tom) Cable has the Super Bowl experience to lead us through. . . . That’s what we’re chasing, we’re chasing a ring. I need one. I have been to the playoffs once and I smelled it. I want more.”

The Raiders were 11th in offensive yards last season, which didn’t help much as they finished 24th in points scored. They added receivers, running backs and tight ends to help turn the latter number around, but they obviously think they have the right offensive line for the job.

