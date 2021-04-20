Richie Incognito has no plans to retire anytime soon

Richie Incognito entered the NFL in the 2005 draft. With Alex Smith‘s retirement announcement Monday, Incognito is one of only three players from that draft class under contract for 2021.

The once-retired Raiders offensive guard wouldn’t mind being the last one standing.

“I am going to play as long as I can,” Incognito told Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “I still have a lot of passion to play, and I love being around the guys. And I love the grind, so I won’t be walking away anytime soon.”

Incognito turns 38 in July. He retired in April 2018, citing health concerns. It lasted a month before he demanded the Bills release him. They did, but two off-field incidents scared away teams, and Incognito did not play in 2018.

He joined the Raiders in 2019 and recently re-signed with Las Vegas after they waived him in a cost-cutting move.

Incognito played only two games last season because of an ankle injury. Dr. Robert Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist based in Green Bay, discovered that the cysts Incognito thought he had actually were bone fragments.

Anderson removed those, and three weeks ago, Incognito returned to being 100 percent again, able to run and cut.

“I am hit with a little more adversity, coming back from this injury, so my mindset is just to come back and help lead the offensive line and the team,” Incognito told Tafur. “To get this team in the playoffs.”

